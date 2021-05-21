Cancel
POTUS

Monica Lewinksy makes emoji joke about Clinton affair

By Independent TV
The Independent
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnti-bullying activist and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky has thrown some literal side-eye at former President Bill Clinton with a single emoji that has delighted her Twitter followers. Responding to the question “What’s the most high-risk, low-reward thing you’ve ever done?”, Ms Lewinsky simply replied with the eyes emoji.

www.independent.co.uk
Monica Lewinsky
Bill Clinton
#Sexual Relations#Perjury#Emoji#Impeachment#Vanity Fair#Senate
