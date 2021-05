In just their second home loss of the season, the Gators fell 4-1 to the USC Trojans on Saturday afternoon in the round of 32 of the NCAA tournament. The Gators jumped out to an early lead in the doubles contest, as senior McCartney Kessler and junior Marlee Zein notched a decisive 6-3 victory. Senior Ida Jarlskog and freshman Amber McGinnis fell behind early on court two in their first match as a duo this season. The duo fought back to level the set at 5-5, but the Trojan tandem of Salma Ewing and Clare McKee closed it out to even the doubles point.