Gold leaf and $300 light switches: Marc Jacobs palatial New York townhouse goes viral after appearing on Million Dollar Listing

A townhouse formerly owned by American fashion designer Marc Jacobs appeared on a hit real estate TV show, and immediately went viral.

The address in New York City’s fashionable West Village was sold for roughly $12m (£8.4m) in February 2020, according to reports, but appeared in a recent episode of Million Dollar Listing New York.

A real estate agent, Ryan Serhant, was shown around the townhouse by Charly Defranceso, who married the fashion designer in April 2019, in footage from before the sale.

It features gold leafing and a ceiling with 18k gold, as well as marble counter tops and bespoke gold design worth $100,000 (£70,000).

“There’s like only two people in the world can do this type of leafing,” Defranceso tells Serchant. "It's actually modelled off Marc's house growing up....We don't f*** around here."

Serhant was also shown luxury French light-switches from Meljac, at a cost of $300 (£211) dollars a switch, and a Mica fireplace.

The four-story townhouse featured on the front over of Architectural Digest in 2019 — a decade after it was bought and refurbished by Jacobs in 2009.

“I’m not big on having a particular concept or look,” Jacobs said in an interview, “I just want to live with things I genuinely love—great Art Deco furniture, pieces from the ’70s, and contemporary art.”

“But I didn’t want the house to feel like a pristine gallery or a Deco stage set—just something smart, sharp, and comfortable,” added the fashion designer.

The ninth series of Million Dollar Listing New York started filming before Covid-19, and is currently airing on Bravo.