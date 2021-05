Tigirlily are betting on themselves in their latest single, "My Thang." Come what may, the sister duo are "still gonna love me," they profess. Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh bring energy to their follow-your-arrow anthem with a new acoustic performance, now available exclusively on The Boot. Keep reading to watch the pair perform the song from an idyllic front porch, just their two voices and an acoustic guitar.