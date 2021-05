DIRT 5’s developers run us through the stunning new features set to arrive with the massive new Red Bull Revolution update. DIRT 5, it’s fair to say, was worth the wait. The latest in the long-running rally series landed last year and quickly became a favourite among both hardcore petrolheads and those with a taste for more arcadey delights. Marrying the best of sim-like authenticity as well as gloriously enjoyable, accessible racing, arguably the game’s greatest achievement was in its ‘amplified off-road’ world, which brought a new sense of style to the mud-caked genre.