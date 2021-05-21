Lakefront Friday!

Polk Vision welcomed 45 program members to accomplished ranks of Leadership Polk Alumni on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Balmoral Estates. Leadership Polk Alumni has some of our community’s best thought leaders. They understand the value of collective impact and value the vital role leadership can play in bringing meaningful alignment across Polk County. As we have found extraordinary resilience to navigate a rather complex period in our history, we have come to experience that partnership move forward at the speed of TRUST. From growth, expansion, renovation, to future development, we’ve seen how beautiful collaborative relationships evolve into making Polk County a better place to live, work, flourish, and engage!