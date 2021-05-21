newsbreak-logo
Movies

Army of the Dead Review: A Master of Excess, Unchained

By Mel Valentin
thatshelf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no practical reason on God’s green earth why a zombie-heist thriller would hold anyone’s attention for two-and-a-half hours, but apparently no one told Zack Snyder. For Snyder, his latest magnum opus, Army of the Dead, serves as both a long-awaited return to his horror roots and a spiritual sequel to the 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake that introduced moviegoers to the talented filmmaker. Snyder’s first film also helped to launch his career as the central adapter of DC’s comic-book characters over the last two decades, from the panel-to-screen transcription of Frank Miller’s 300, through Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons deconstruction of comic-book heroes in Watchmen, to Snyder’s superhero trilogy (Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder’s Justice League).

