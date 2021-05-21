Open House Weekend in Taunton
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY from 11:00-2:00 at 268 Winthrop St, Taunton MA. Circa 1890,this home has been gently restored to preserve it's yesteryear charm, the high ceilings, fancy old style woodwork, hardwood flooring, heavy doors, newer kitchen with granite counters and huge granite sit at island, newer bath rooms. Mud room at rear entrance, living room, dining room and first floor full bath just off kitchen, round pie/bread warming radiator next to dining room, huge solid wood front door. Up the stairs to (3) bedrooms all with dormers, and second bath with shower stall. Out in the yard, lots of room out front, while in the private back yard you will enjoy the large mahogany deck overlooking the built in stone firepit and lawn area. The 750 +- sq. ft. Barn with it's loft have many possibilities. Leave the tools behind and bring your furniture.wareham.theweektoday.com