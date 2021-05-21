newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Blackpink Scores A Second Major Certification In The U.K. With ‘Kill This Love’

By Hugh McIntyre
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s only been a few months since Blackpink took over the globe with new music, conquering charts and making history left and right with their debut full-length The Album and the many singles spun off of the relatively short set. Since they dropped their highly-anticipated album, fans of the South Korean quartet have continued to stream not only the newest material, but their older songs as well, and now one of those beloved tunes has collected a coveted honor in one of the largest music markets in the world.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

191K+
Followers
49K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kill This Love#The U#Smash#Pop Music#World Music#South Korean#Bpi#Abba#Bts#Charts#Certified Silver#Platinum#Ranking#Song#Gold Status#New Music#Fellow Musical Superstars#Single Stands#Rose#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Gold
Country
U.K.
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
Forbes

BTS’s RM Joins Psy, Blackpink’s Rosé And Suga With A Second Bestselling Song In Canada

Years after their first collaboration together was released, eAeon and BTS member RM have a new track together, and this one has become a charting success all around the world. In Canada, the tune is a bestseller, and by landing on the weekly ranking of the tracks which sold the most copies once again, RM joins a small (but growing) club of some of the biggest solo stars from his home country of South Korea.
EntertainmentBillboard

Paul Weller Scores Sixth Solo U.K. No. 1 With ‘Fat Pop’

The Modfather has clinched another U.K. chart title. Paul Weller earns a sixth solo No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with Fat Pop (Polydor), which bows at the top spot with 26,005 chart sales, the OCC reports. Of that first week sum, physical copies accounted for more than...
CelebritiesSoompi

BLACKPINK Sets New Record As “Kill This Love” Becomes Fastest K-Pop Group MV To Hit 1.3 Billion Views

BLACKPINK has just set another YouTube record with their music video for “Kill This Love”!. On May 22 at approximately 1:40 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for their 2019 smash hit “Kill This Love” surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube. The song was originally released on April 5, 2019 at midnight KST, meaning that it took the video just over two years, one month, and 17 days to reach the milestone.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

BTS Aims To Bag First Grammy Award Following Successful 'Butter' Release

BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at Grammys last year. 'Butter' broke a new record on YouTube shortly after its release. BTS' new track surpassed Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's record on Spotify. BTS renews its quest to bag its very first Grammy Award after the successful release...
MusicPosted by
Forbes

BTS Collect Four New Guinness World Records

Eight years into their time as a band, BTS are still making history left and right. In fact, it seems like with every new album, song or video, they break records and do what none before them had managed. This is especially true with their latest drop “Butter,” which hasn’t even been out for a full week, but which is already a historic win for the South Korean all-male vocal band.
MusicNPR

Olivia Rodrigo Bridges Generations On Her Debut Album 'Sour'

OLIVIA RODRIGO: (Singing) I got my driver's license last week, just like we always talked about 'cause you were so excited for me to finally drive up to your house. But today I drove through the suburbs crying 'cause you weren't around. LINDSAY ZOLADZ: I think it really has sort...
EntertainmentColumbia Star

Dreher student joins Blackpink

Blackpink, a Korean girls music group, recently announced its newest member, Damarea Ogbuewu, a student at Dreher High School. Ogbuewu will be the lead singer in the group along with members, Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa. Ogbuewu hopes to incorporate her newest song, “Passport,” into the group’s lineup.
MusicBillboard

Expect Olivia Rodrigo’s First Grammy Experience to Be Anything But ‘Sour’

Rodrigo’s breakthrough smash, “drivers license,” is almost certain to land nods for both record and song of the year. Rodrigo cowrote the midtempo break-up ballad with her producer, Dan Nigro. Billboard called it “a brilliantly detailed tearjerker” in a cover story on Rodrigo in the May 15 issue. The smash logged eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, longer than any other song which is competing in this still-unfolding Grammy eligibility year (which runs from Sept. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021).
MusicSFGate

JoJo Drops New Single, 'Creature of Habit,' After 'Masked Singer' Reveal

Pop singer-songwriter JoJo dropped her new single “Creature of Habit” in the wee hours of Thursday, The song was written by hitmaker Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber) and Sasha Sloan (Camila Cabello, Katy Perry) and produced by Mano (the Weeknd) and Rissi (Lukas Graham, Kygo). “‘Creature of Habit’ is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

Olivia Rodrigo Ties Britney Spears And Lady Gaga For The Fourth-Most No. 1 Debuts Among Women

Ahead of her debut project Sour arriving at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums ranking, which is all but certain to happen next week, Olivia Rodrigo scores not just another No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 songs chart this frame, but a second instant leader on the most important roster of tunes in the U.S. The teen singer-songwriter’s latest single “Good 4 U” opens in first place on the competitive list, and with another immediate champion to her credit, the 18-year-old star has tied some of the most successful female artists of all time.
CelebritiesKTVB

Selena Gomez Shares First Teaser for 'Only Murders in the Building' Comedy Series

Selena Gomez is giving fans a sneak peek look at her latest project, Only Murders in the Building. On Tuesday, Hulu announced the premiere date for the upcoming comedy TV series, which the singer stars in alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Aaron Dominguez. The streaming service also released a new teaser for the 10-episode special that follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.
EntertainmentSFGate

J. Cole Has Year's Second-Biggest Album Debut; Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' Lands as No. 2 Song

J. Cole’s new release didn’t quite land as the top album debut of 2021 so far, but it came close enough to have serious bragging rights anyway. “The Off-Season” premiered at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart with 274,200 album-equivalent units — not so very far off from the 290,000 that Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylors Version)” debuted with to set the pace for the year in mid-April.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO AND H.E.R. TO PERFORM DURING SPECIAL TRIBUTE HONORING ELTON JOHN WITH THE IHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD AT THE 2021 “IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” AIRING THIS THURSDAY, MAY 27, LIVE ON FOX

IHeartMedia and FOX announced today that Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. will perform during a special tribute honoring Elton John with the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The award will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X and will honor Elton John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide. Usher will host and perform during the event, which will also feature previously announced performances from The Weeknd with special guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat.