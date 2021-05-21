Blackpink Scores A Second Major Certification In The U.K. With ‘Kill This Love’

It’s only been a few months since Blackpink took over the globe with new music, conquering charts and making history left and right with their debut full-length The Album and the many singles spun off of the relatively short set. Since they dropped their highly-anticipated album, fans of the South Korean quartet have continued to stream not only the newest material, but their older songs as well, and now one of those beloved tunes has collected a coveted honor in one of the largest music markets in the world.