newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Honestly, What’s The Point of Stickers in Grass?

By Jay Whatley
Posted by 
K945
K945
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A lot of things in nature that can hurt us or annoy us have an actual role to play within our ecosystem, but what in the world is up with grass stickers?. This random shower-thought came to me today as I looked across our radio station's backyard and gazed upon several large patches of stickers. I'm not sure why I reacted to the sight as angrily as I did, but I erupted in angry confusion as i pondered why these pesky patches exist? Like, what's their purpose within our ecosystem?

k945.com
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stickers#Important Things#Patches#Bees#Angry Confusion#Plants#Planet Earth#Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
GardeningPosted by
I-95 FM

Does Your Lawn Look As Bad As Mine? It’s The Grubs, Bub.

I know there's a lot of trade offs in life. Other states have tornadoes, poisonous animals and bugs, searing heat, hurricanes... you get the idea. But here in Maine, we're basically spared all that. Sure, we have conspiracy theorists who say that ticks have been weaponized against us. Honestly, every year it seems more believable.
Gardeningravallirepublic.com

Dirty Fingernails: Walls of Water help gardeners get early start

For years I have been touting the virtues of Walls of Water. These water-filled plastic tepees serve as individual greenhouses for the tender plants like tomatoes and squash. With the insulation provided by the water, I have had tomato plants survive 18 degrees. By the time that tomatoes grow out the top of the walls, spring frosts are over.
Animalsbarrie360.com

What’s that in my backyard? A local plant and creature guide

If you’re anything like us, you have no idea what most of the plants and animals are that you see in your backyard. From welcome and harmless to mildly annoying and something you probably want to get rid of, we have your guide to a few of the less familiar fauna and flora in our region that might have you saying “what’s that in my backyard?”
Gardeningminnetonkabreezes.com

Top 10 Reasons Trees Make for Best Friends: An Ode to Getting Outside in an Indoor World

If you’ve ever had even a single conversation with me, you’ve likely realized I am a huge tree-hugger. In fact, I believe this is already the second or third Breezes article I’ve written where I express my obsession with our arboreal cousins. I can’t help it — trees are simultaneously the most fascinating and the most underappreciated species around.
AnimalsWired

What’s the Point of Wasps, Anyway?

This story originally appeared on The Guardian and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration. For those who have asked what the point of wasps is, there is now a comprehensive answer. They are voracious predators of pest insects, produce powerful antibiotics in their venom, pollinate plants, and even make a nutritious snack.
AnimalsThe Takeout

Last Call: Would you eat Brood X cicadas?

Okay, everyone, brace yourselves: In a few days or a few weeks, the Brood X cicadas are going to rise from the ground en masse. When I say “en masse,” I mean, it’s likely the population is going to be in the trillions, and they’ll be emerging in parts of at least 15 states. Considering I can barely count past five, I’m just going to imagine this as a metric buttload of beady-eyed space alien bugs.
Gardeninglegallysociable.com

Reactions to suburban yards filled with dandelions

Is a mark of a suburbanite who cares about their property values and yard a lawn free of dandelions? In a recent walk, I saw this yard:. On a corner lot, this yard was filled with dandelions all around. And to compound the issue, two of the next three yards adjacent to this home looked similar.
Animalsprescottenews.com

9 Flowers Hummingbirds Can’t Resist

Lisa and I were sitting in the front courtyard this week watching the antics of ‘our’ hummingbirds. They were enjoying water from the fountains and sipping nectar from the 30+ pots of flowers. Yes, all the flower color, sparkling water, and fresh air were compiled for a romantic getaway in our own front yard. We both enjoy one amazing, unexpected benefit: the birds are equally happy sharing the landscape with us!
HobbiesBangor Daily News

Get outdoors. It’s the best way to escape all the noise.

For me, there’s no better way to soothe the soul than being outdoors. Toting a shotgun through the woods, trolling a streamer fly in a small boat on the lake, fly-casting in a gurgling stream. Those are some of the experiences that have brought me the greatest peace. I took...
Gardeningpurewow.com

The 15 Best Groundcover Plants for Your Garden

Groundcovers may not get quite as much attention as the flowers in your garden, but they’re priceless as problem-solvers. If you’ve got an area where grass won’t grow on a hillside or underneath trees, a groundcover is the answer. They also attract pollinators and choke out weeds— and really, who wants to spend all your time weeding anyhow? Once they’re established, groundcovers are low-maintenance plants that look good year after year with little help from you. If you chose one that’s perennial, make sure it will survive winters in your USDA Hardiness zone (find yours here). And pay attention to conditions in your yard. If a plant needs full sun, that’s six or more hours; part sun is half that. Don’t forget to water well after planting and during dry spells, especially as your plant is establishing its root system the first year.
GardeningBHG

These Eye-Catching Peonies Change Colors as They Bloom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Peonies always look stunning in a floral arrangement and in your garden. These sweet-smelling flowers come in various vibrant colors, including pink, red, orange, yellow, and white, and there's even a variety that changes colors as it blooms. It's called the 'Command Performance' peony, and each bloom is packed with petals that are hot pink at first, but as time goes on, they turn into a light pink. Plus, this variety produces some of the largest blossoms among peonies, reaching nearly eight inches across. Whether you want to purchase fresh-cut stems for a bouquet or grow the plants in your garden, this variety is worth seeking out.
GardeningHouston Chronicle

Look closely. Tiny flowers are in season

We all know the term wildflower season, but have you heard of “tiny flower season?” Probably not, since I made it up last year when I decided to do a tiny flower inventory of the local parks. As the name implies, these are very small flowers that are easily overlooked...
GardeningColumbus Dispatch

Gardening: Clematis, the queen of climbers, is a stunning addition to landscape

Every flower gardener should know the pleasure of growing clematis, a woody, deciduous climbing perennial in the buttercup (Ranunculaceae) family. With its large flowers, extended period of bloom and persistent hardy nature, clematis can add instant color and curb appeal to any home landscape. Clematis are hardy plants and can...
Gardeningseehafernews.com

Ripples from the Dunes: Native Trees and Shrubs

The following article is written for the Ripples from the Dunes Series from Woodland Dunes Nature Center. Have you noticed the difference between this spring and last? A year ago we were weighed down by the pandemic, still sorting out how to live in the face of such an immense problem. We were challenged creatively to find ways to go about our lives, dealing with illness or the threat of it, and learning every day. Now we are slowly able to shed some of the precautions that burdened us, thanks to the hard work of medical and public health professionals and some amazing research.
GardeningLifehacker

Plant These Flowers That'll Bloom All Summer

While some gardeners enjoy spending time with and caring for their plants every day, others are looking for more of a hands-off approach. It’s one thing to take some time in the spring or early summer to plant some flowers, for example, but that doesn’t guarantee you’ll have a consistent carpet of colorful buds all summer long.
Gardeninglenexa.com

How to water a newly planted tree

When adding a new tree to your yard, make sure it gets off to a strong start. Watering a newly planted tree is important during the first two or three years, but the amount of water it receives is even more crucial. Typically, trees only need supplemental watering at the...
AnimalsOrlando Sentinel

How to keep summer bugs off your patio

Summer is a time to get outside and socialize while the weather is pleasant. If you’re fortunate enough to have a patio, you may enjoy having dinner outside, spending evenings enjoying a cocktail or entertaining on your patio. Unfortunately, patios are an attractive place for unwanted guests: bugs. Mosquitos, bees, spiders, flies and other bugs come out in droves when the weather warms up.
Gardeningagardenforthehouse.com

Container Plants for Constant Bloom

Today I wanted to share with you the container plants that are featured in my new YouTube video: “Let’s Tour the Garden: May 2021” (click here to watch the episode). The plants — most are annuals that bloom and bloom until frost — are perfectly suited for a stylish career inside a pot, a hanging basket, or a window box. Pictures and cultural details for these spillers, fillers, and thrillers: