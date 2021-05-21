Honestly, What’s The Point of Stickers in Grass?

Groundcovers may not get quite as much attention as the flowers in your garden, but they’re priceless as problem-solvers. If you’ve got an area where grass won’t grow on a hillside or underneath trees, a groundcover is the answer. They also attract pollinators and choke out weeds— and really, who wants to spend all your time weeding anyhow? Once they’re established, groundcovers are low-maintenance plants that look good year after year with little help from you. If you chose one that’s perennial, make sure it will survive winters in your USDA Hardiness zone (find yours here). And pay attention to conditions in your yard. If a plant needs full sun, that’s six or more hours; part sun is half that. Don’t forget to water well after planting and during dry spells, especially as your plant is establishing its root system the first year.