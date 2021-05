I have people ask me what I would do to help Galesburg grow. The 2020 Census confirms that we have lost population for the last five decades. How could we turn this around?. I know what we should not do. It will not be single acts of economic desperation. It will not be a Railroad Hall of Fame, or purchasing 350 acres along highway 74, or boutique hotels, or an expanded Lake Storey, with $300,000 homes. I am relatively certain those are examples of things that will not pull us out of our ongoing decline.