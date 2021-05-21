Guns, masks, racial issues and the Jazz’s playoff prospects

There are three more games left in this abbreviated season for the Utah Jazz, and if you can believe it, we’re already at the last home game of the regular season. In spite of the heartbreaking loss at the Warriors on Monday, where the Jazz battled back only to lose at the very end (Clarkson taketh and Clarkson giveth), the Warriors pulled off the unthinkable and beat the Suns on the second night of a back-to-back with Steph Curry making only 1 of his 11 three pointers. This almost assuredly hands the Jazz the 1 seed, which can be all but locked up with a win tonight.