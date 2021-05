Happy Star Wars Day! The legendary space opera, from the original trilogy to the prequel series to the new trilogy, plus The Mandalorian and animated series like Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, has been a definitive part of pop culture since A New Hope was released in 1977. May 4 is a big day for the franchise’s fandom. Celebrate the iconic characters of Luke Skywalker, Anakin Skywalker, Rey (we won’t give her last name away!), Queen Amidala, Yoda and more with funny Star Wars memes. Beware if you aren’t up to date on the entire series, because they may have spoilers!