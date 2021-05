Wolves boss Nuno has confirmed plans of deepening their squad this summer. Nuno says he needs greater depth after a difficult season. He said, “This season, all of us have been affected, and that can't take away our philosophy. We have to find the right balance. We'll never decide numbers on 'ifs' – if you go around your life with 'ifs', it'll be very difficult to decide. One of the ideas is to try and increase the numbers so we can be more prepared.