'Godfather of Harlem' teases Whoopi Goldberg Season 2 role

May 21 (UPI) -- Epix released a teaser for new episodes of Godfather of Harlem on Friday. Season 2 returns Aug. 8.

Forest Whitaker plays Bumpy Johnson, a Harlem gangster in the 1960s. The teaser shows Johnson convening with his Black partners, and standing up to Italian mobsters.

The teaser also reveals Whoopi Goldberg in an unspecified role.

She says, "It's hard to find people you can trust."

Johnson, in a different scene, replies, "Trust is earned, not given."

An Epix press release says that the crime families of New York are all vying for control of the "French Connection" heroin pipeline from Marseille to New York. The crime story intersects with the historical drama of the Civil Rights Movement, including characters such as Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch) and Adam Clayton Powell (Giancarlo Esposito).

Vincent D'Onofrio, Chazz Palminteri and Esposito also feature in the teaser. Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey and Demi Singleton return.

Season 2 guest stars Justin Bartha, Annabella Sciorra, Ronald Guttman, Gino Cafarelli and Isaach De Bankolé, Grace Porter, Method Man, Michael Rispoli and Neal Matarazzo will also return.

Godfather of Harlem premiered on Epix in 2019. The first six episodes of Season 2 ran from April 18 to May 23.