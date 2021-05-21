Jordan Luplow (ankle) starting Friday for Indians
Cleveland Indians outfielder Jordan Luplow (ankle) will start in Friday night's series opener against right-hander Randy Dobnak and the Minnesota Twins. Luplow will start in center field over Harold Ramirez and hit sixth. It will be his first appearance since being removed from Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels due to a left ankle sprain. He only has a .181 batting average this season but 11-of-15 hits are either a home run or a double.www.numberfire.com