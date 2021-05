Ford and Tesla are fierce competitors these days, but Jim Farley and Elon Musk seem to be warming up to each other. It's pretty rare for high-level auto executives to actually use their own social media accounts, making it rather unusual—but very entertaining—for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford CEO Jim Farley to actually engage with the public online as often as they do. The discourse between the two has remained strictly on Twitter as far as we know, but now it's made it into an official press release relating to the upcoming electric F-150 Lightning.