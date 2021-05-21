newsbreak-logo
Tarrant County, TX

Lane Closures This Weekend, Next Week in Tarrant County

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
North Texas drivers should be aware of multiple ongoing construction projects that will force lane closures in several cities. The use of alternate routes will be highly encouraged to avoid being caught in traffic during these times of construction and maintenance. Arlington. Eastbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right...

