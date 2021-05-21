newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford CEO says US needs to regulate automated driving systems

By TOM KRISHER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiWTS_0a7H4CZL00

DETROIT (AP) — The CEO of America’s second-largest auto company is calling for the federal government to set standards for fully or partially automated vehicles to tighten the safety of electronic driving systems.

In urging federal regulation, Ford CEO Jim Farley becomes the highest-profile auto executive to publicly recognize a need to more closely monitor the emerging technology, which is becoming more prevalent on America’s roadways just as questions are being raised about the potential risks to motorists. In limited areas, companies are beginning to deploy fully autonomous ride-hailing services.

Farley’s statements, in an interview with The Associated Press, follow increased scrutiny by regulators of Tesla’s partially automated “Autopilot” driver-assist system, which has been involved in a series of high-profile crashes. Tesla also is using selected owners to test its “Full Self-Driving” software on public roads.

“Absolutely,” Farley said when asked whether federal regulations are needed. “Today, the regulations are state-by-state,” he said of fully autonomous vehicles. “They’re really oriented toward the development of the technology, not large-scale deployment of the technology.”

He suggested that legislators and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were moving too slowly.

“Time is of the essence,” Farley said, explaining that Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle company in which Ford is a major investor, is moving ahead quickly with technology that will let Ford start an autonomous ride-hailing service.

Argo, which is testing autonomous vehicles with human backup drivers in six U.S. cities, expects to be ready for Ford to offer ride-hailing without human drivers sometime next year. In the Phoenix area, Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo is already offering a limited fully autonomous ride service.

And later this year, Ford will offer “Blue Cruise,” its own partially automated highway driving system that, like Tesla’s Autopilot, keeps cars centered in their lane and a safe distance behind traffic in front of them. With Blue Cruise, drivers can take their hands off the steering wheel. But unlike Autopilot, they will be monitored by a camera to make sure they are paying attention.

“We’ve done the testing to feel comfortable with this system and how it’s implemented,” Farley said.

The CEO took an implicit jab at Tesla, saying that Ford does its own testing before rolling out the technology.

“We don’t want our customers to have to do any testing,” he said.

Drivers often have thwarted Tesla’s efforts to monitor them by detecting hands on the steering wheel. Earlier this month, a man was arrested in California after an officer spotted his Tesla on a freeway with the man riding in the back seat and no one behind the wheel. The man told the AP that his car was fully autonomous and designed so that he could ride in the back seat.

That’s not true. Tesla has explicitly told California regulators that both “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” are assist systems and that drivers must be ready to intervene.

A message was left Friday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

Farley’s stance on regulation is unique in the auto industry, which has generally has favored voluntary guidelines over regulations. No federal regulations specifically govern electronic driving systems, although they do fall under safety standards that cover all vehicles.

The industry’s biggest trade association, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, last month proposed voluntary guidelines for partially automated systems. The government’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has relied on voluntary cooperation, taking a hands-off approach so as not to discourage life-saving innovations.

But a few in the business have asked for regulation. In April, Dan Ammann, CEO of GM’s autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise, told Bloomberg Television that it was important for the United States and other countries to chart a “clear regulatory pathway.” Regulations, Ammann said, are necessary for the U.S. to keep its leadership position.

In 2015, Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson asserted that a patchwork of state rules and the absence of U.S. federal oversight could slow the development and introduction of autonomous vehicles.

Since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, though, NHTSA has said it is taking a new look at the automated systems. The agency has since sent investigators to review at least four crashes involving Teslas in which Autopilot is at least suspected of being involved, and it is seeking public comment on developing safety principles for autonomous vehicles. In the past few years, NHTSA has sent teams to 29 Tesla incidents.

Farley says he’s pleased by a renewed interest in regulations.

“We’re very encouraged that the new leaders in the administration want to take on large-scale deployment” of autonomous vehicles, he said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
236K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Autonomous Driving#Gm#Tesla Autopilot#Driving Technology#Software Systems#Technology Company#Detroit#Ap#Time#Argo Ai#Alphabet Inc#Blue Cruise#Gm#Bloomberg Television#Nhtsa#Volvo Cars#Ceo#Fully Autonomous Vehicles#Human Drivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
CarsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ford CEO: Electric vehicle demand will transform industry

DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — A new electric version of Ford's immensely popular F-150 pickup truck might just be the catalyst that hastens America's transition from gasoline to battery-powered vehicles. Jim Farley, the company's new CEO, calls the introduction of an electric version of the nation's top-selling vehicle a watershed...
BusinessWBAL Radio

Ford posts surprise $3.26B 1Q profit; chip shortage looms

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. posted a surprising $3.26 billion first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but the company said a worsening global computer chip shortage could cut its production in half during the current quarter. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the second quarter should be the low point...
EconomyStreet.Com

Cramer: Buy Ford Dip as CEO Farley Eyes Chip Shortage Solution

Ford (F) - Get Report reported a good quarter but slashed forecasts in response to the ongoing chip shortage. "To find out more, Cramer spoke with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, who said Ford is on the right path forward and he's excited about the direction it's headed," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money recap.
Businessrubbernews.com

Ford spending $185 million to build EV battery lab

DETROIT—Ford Motor Co. said it's investing $185 million in a research lab for electric vehicle battery development as it moves closer to manufacturing its own cells. Called Ford Ion Park, the 200,000-sq.-ft. facility in southeast Michigan will have 150 employees and be capable of designing and manufacturing battery electrodes, cells and arrays at the pilot level. It's planned to open by the end of 2022.
Businessrubbernews.com

Online Exclusive: Microchip shortage put brakes on Ford's progress

DETROIT—Most of Ford Motor Co.'s most profitable assembly lines sit idle. Tens of thousands of partially built F-150s and other vehicles that could easily find buyers languish in parking lots. And the worst, CEO Jim Farley said, is yet to come. Ford told some dealers recently they won't get any...
Businessinsideevs.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Drops Hint Of Future Electric Bronco

Just in case you're not up on the Ford EV game, the company's CEO Jim Farley, as well as North America Product Communications manager Mike Levine have been quite active on social media spreading news about the automaker's electric future. Not long ago, when Levine was promoting the Bronco on...
EconomyMotorTrend Magazine

Ford CEO Promises Electric Versions of "Iconic Vehicles," Hints at Bronco

Ford is doubling down on its commitment to electric vehicles, spending $22 billion over five years on electric SUVs, trucks, and vans for retail and commercial customers. We talked to Jim Farley, who became Ford CEO on October. 1, 2020, for an update on the Blue Oval's efforts to become a dominant e-mobility player, including how it plans to electrify key models.
BusinessMotorTrend Magazine

Can Jim Farley, a Real Car Guy, Fix Ford?

Many men have tried to improve Ford. In the modern era, few have had the luxury of sitting back and watching the hits and the money roll in. The latest man in the big Ford CEO chair is automotive industry veteran Jim Farley. Ford has a history of choosing leaders from within who climbed the ladder and arrived at the top well-versed in the company and industry. Ford has also gambled on outsiders—to both the company and the auto business—with varying degrees of success. The Blue Oval has also tapped the Ford family to run things.
Dearborn, MIFOXBusiness

Ford to unveil all-electric F-150 Lightning on May 19

Ford will unveil its new all-electric F-150 Lightning truck at 9:30 p.m. on May 19 at the automaker's global headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. "Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning," Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a news release. "America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric."
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says 2023 F-150 Lightning Will Have Buyers At Launch

In recent months, Ford has made a big commitment to investing in EVs, as well as bringing battery production in-house. In addition to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, two future European models based on VW’s MEB platform, and a Ford and Lincoln-branded crossover for North America, the automaker is also set to reveal the 2023 F-150 Lightning next week. But one big question looms over the first-ever all-electric Ford F-150 – will people line up to buy one? At least for Ford CEO Jim Farley, the answer to that question is yes.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Of Europe CEO Says Automaker Could Transition To EVs Before 2030

Earlier this year, Ford of Europe committed that by mid-2026, 100 percent of its passenger vehicle lineup will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric, or plug-in hybrid and that it will be completely all-electric by 2030. Since then, Ford of Europe CEO Stuart Rowley detailed the automaker’s plan on how to achieve those goals, and also clarified that it would continue to build and sell ICE-powered commercial vehicles in the region. Regardless, Rowley also recently admitted that Ford could transition to EVs even sooner than 2030.
BusinessDetroit News

Ford shareholders OK new generation of family members for board

Ford Motor Co. shareholders on Thursday approved the appointment of two new Ford family members to the company's board of directors, ushering in a new generation of family involvement for the 118-year-old automaker. The new directors, approved during a virtual annual shareholder meeting, are Henry Ford III, 40, son of...
New York City, NYGreenwichTime

Business Highlights: Cook on the stand, Ford on automation

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company’s ironclad control over its mobile app store as the best way to serve and protect iPhone users, but faced tough questions about competition issues from a judge while testifying Friday about allegations that he oversees an illegal monopoly. The rare courtroom appearance by one of the world’s best-known executives came during the closing phase of a three-week trial revolving around an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite. Cook spent nearly four hours responding to lawyers from both sides before facing some hard questions from the judge who will decide the case.
CarsMarietta Daily Journal

Insurers ask: Who pays when self-driving vehicles crash?

The advent of self-driving cars is raising questions in the insurance sector about who should pay when the vehicles crash and how insurers will set equitable rates. When cars can operate themselves, the central question will be whether accidents are the manufacturer’s responsibility and therefore covered by product liability insurance or whether the fault would lie with the driver and be covered by personal auto insurance.
Economythedetroitbureau.com

Ford CEO Farley Says F-150 Lightning a Referendum on EV Acceptance

(This story has been updated with information about the number of reservations Ford received overnight.) Ford rolled out the 2022 F-150 Lightning last night amid plenty of fanfare, but after the flood lights shut off, the loud music faded and the internet stream ended, Ford CEO Jim Farley talked about the importance of the new truck.
Carsreadwrite.com

Will Self-Driven Cars Replace Humans in the Future?

The driverless revolution in cars is just starting despite there being some twists and turns in its adoption. The invention of self-driven cars is poised to impact the transportation industry greatly. Since the first car got invented decades ago, their basic control has been a human being behind the steering wheel.