Tune in to Fatum’s ‘Stream Starting Soon’ EP
The latest EP from Fatum, Stream Starting Soon, is dedicated to their vibrant online community and is out now on Anjunabeats. When shows around the world stopped last year, artists were pushed to get creative. Many took to streaming to keep the music flowing through our speakers and into our homes while others found ways to connect with (and grow) their communities on platforms like Discord. GRAMMY-nominated Anjunabeats mainstays, Fatum, embraced this new world holding regular Twitch streams and hangouts on their Discord server. Now, they’ve unveiled their brand new Stream Starting Soon EP and dedicated to the fans who joined their digital community.edmidentity.com