newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tune in to Fatum’s ‘Stream Starting Soon’ EP

By Ashley Nguyen
edmidentity.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest EP from Fatum, Stream Starting Soon, is dedicated to their vibrant online community and is out now on Anjunabeats. When shows around the world stopped last year, artists were pushed to get creative. Many took to streaming to keep the music flowing through our speakers and into our homes while others found ways to connect with (and grow) their communities on platforms like Discord. GRAMMY-nominated Anjunabeats mainstays, Fatum, embraced this new world holding regular Twitch streams and hangouts on their Discord server. Now, they’ve unveiled their brand new Stream Starting Soon EP and dedicated to the fans who joined their digital community.

edmidentity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stream#Live Streaming#Performance Artists#Abgt#Fatum Stream#Facebook#Stream Fatum#Tech Trance#Brassy Synths#Oscillating Synths#Tracklist#Soundscapes#Digital Tour Dates#Glistening Arpeggios#Broken Chords#Brand#Hangouts#Platforms#Center Stage#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Musicscotscoop.com

The Tune Talk Ep. 5: Alternative

Alternative, a sub-genre of rock, and similar to indie, was created for musicians that felt like their music didn’t fit the stereotypical rock music. Alternative music peaked in the 70s and 90s in hotspots like the US and the UK. Bands like Talking Heads, Gorillaz, and Nirvana are just some of the few bands that dominated this genre. Tune in to this episode of The Tune Talk where host Isabel Wright and sophomore Natalie Dronskiy talk about alternative music!
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Stream now: Nicky Romero expands Monocule EP series with second volume

Nicky Romero takes another lap around the electronic release ring with a three-track EP billed to his side project Monocule. Monocule (Volume 2) positions two new songs—”Find You” and “Silence”—alongside the previously released “You Don’t Know.”. The EP extends Monocule’s sonic identity as that which is comparatively sinister to Romero’s...
Musicrespect-mag.com

Melvoni Releases New EP ‘Return To Sender Today’

Image Credit: Cover Art17-year-old budding star Melvoni unveils his brand-new Return To Sender EP today and new video for his single “Million Dollar Peasant” directed by JMO Productions. LISTEN to Return To Sender HERE. WATCH “Million Dollar Peasant” video on YouTube/Vevo HERE. He initially set the stage for the EP...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Exclusive: Stream the New EP From Per Wiberg (Ex-Opeth, Spiritual Beggars)

Per Wiberg‘s illustrious career with bands like Opeth, Spiritual Beggars, Kamchatka, and Candlemass culminates on the Swedish multi-instrumentalist’s new EP, All Is Well in the Land of the Living, but for the Rest of Us… Lights Out. Drawing on influences as diverse as Pink Floyd, King Crimson, Ulver, Porcupine Tree,...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Geneviève Racette releases new single, “Maybe”

Montreal, QC-based singer-songwriter, Geneviève Racette has released the first single, “Maybe” from her upcoming album, Satellite. With her mesmerizing vocals as the star of the track, the exquisite guitar lines throughout are an undeniable compliment for the soothing ambiance. The song is about wanting to be someone’s sure bet, but only feeling like a ‘maybe’. It’s being so blinded by infatuation, that you can’t see that you’re being taken for granted. Produced by François-Pierre Lue, the song features Eleonore Pitre on guitar and Philippe Fleury on drums.
Entertainmentoneedm.com

Tune In to NATHASSIA’s Radio Show ‘Goddess Is A DJ’

NATHASSIA transcribes as a powerhouse of an artist who delivers an entirely unique and hypnotic sound. This sounds come from her worldly influences and immense talent as a DJ and Producer. Her ‘Goddess Is a DJ’ radio show emerges as another successful endeavour to add to her catalogue of creative talents. In fact, she aims to remain ahead of the curve with weekly radio shows that highlight the latest EDM anthems. NATHASSIA’s distinction as an artist has seen growth considering the seriously impressive releases she has released throughout her career. These releases include hits like ‘Light Of The World’, ‘Rainmaker‘ and ‘Change The World’.
MusicThe FADER

The 8 projects you should stream right now

Cole's seventh full-length album was announced almost out of nowhere earlier this month. The album was preceded only with the release of "i n t e r l u d e," but Cole kept eager fans on their toes with a freestyle over "93 Til Infinity" and "Still Tippin," as well as the announcement of his signing to the Rwandan national basketball team.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Stream TheHxliday’s EP, ‘The Most Beautiful Disaster’

Motown Records’ TheHxliday just released his 2-part EP, The Most Beautiful Disaster. The 19-year-old also recently dropped his singles ‘Wit Dat’, featuring Billboard Hot 100 Chart Topper Polo G, and ‘Salsa.’ The rapper shared the tracklist to his project just a few days ago. The project is split into two...
Musicedmsauce.com

YVNG JALAPENO – Lunatic EP

Yvng Jalapeño is taking the greater bass scene by the horns. The Australian-based up and coming multi-genre producer and artist has accumulated millions of plays to his name across the board. Capitalizing on his large discography of collaborations, originals, and remixes, Yvng Jalapeño has dropped a diverse 4-track project that – as previously teased singles have clearly proven – will feature well-crafted songs ranging from earth-shattering bangers laced with hip-hop to emotionally-touching melodic works that add spirit to the soul. Boasting a large scope of sound, it's no wonder worldwide recognized names like JOYRYDE, Jauz, Tisoki, Just A Gent, and many others have all taken notice and supported him in a variety of ways, like sharing his music with their fan bases and playing out his tunes. The 4-track-release is just what you need to kick off your weekend, so look no further and dive in to his Lunatic EP now after the jump! Thank me later.
Musicedmidentity.com

Xotix Are Keeping It ‘Fresh’ with Their New EP

Get ready for your speakers to boom because, Fresh, the latest EP from Xotix, is sure to make you vibrate from head to toe. If you haven’t heard of bass trio Xotix yet, it’s time to change that. Their production style draws from influences across the board as they craft up tasty bass-fueled bangers. Over the course of this year, they’ve been pumping out the tunes and delivered stunners that include Rabbithole, a collaborative EP with Secret Recipe that was released via Bassrush. As a result of their hard work, the trio has quickly made a name for themselves, and today, they’ve added another chapter to their story with Fresh, a new EP that’s sure to rattle bones and sound systems alike.
MusicEDMTunes

Kayzo Remixes ILLENIUM’s New Single ‘First Time’

Electronic artist Kayzo is notorious for his remixes and proves so once again with this new one of ILLENIUM and Iann Dior‘s new single ‘First Time.’ His sound combines guitar riffs and rock, mixed with heavy drops, loops through the ILLENIUM Single. On that, we can hear a great mix for ILLENIUM’s pop-punk style that sustains much attitude with its instrumental touches. ‘First Time‘ now has 3 remixes from Sam Feldt, Goodboys, and now Kayzo. Adding Kayzo’s electronic rock style to the mix, ILLENIUM added further flair and variety to his remix list.
Musicrekkerd.org

m1d1 releases Pop MIDI progressions and harmonies

ADSR Sounds has launched m1d1 – Pop, a new collection of 300 key labeled MIDI loops the help you start and finish songs. We think this MIDI collection is ideal for styles of music ranging from Pop and Future Pop to Indie Electronica and R&B but of course, since it’s MIDI, you really don’t need to be limited by genre. Inspired by the breadth of genres and creative styles currently in the music charts and popular culture at large, m1d1 – Pop is a resource for inspiring new directions.
Musicedmidentity.com

TRIGO Puts Listeners Into a Dreamstate with New EP

Emerging under his new alias, TRIGO creates moving, bass-filled soundscapes on the Stellar EP to mark his debut on Electric Hawk. Over the past few years, rising artist TRIGO has been honing his craft in the studio and behind the decks. His influences stem from a wide variety of genres and in turn has solidified a place for him among the thriving underground community. The Denver-based producer’s niche leans more towards the bass/wave side of the spectrum and you can hear that in tracks like “WarDub 2.0” and his remix of IDK’s “24.” Now, with 2021 in full swing he’s delivered Stellar, his debut EP on Electric Hawk.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Waterparks Release New Single + Video “Just Kidding”

Today, Waterparks debut a brand new single and video, ‘Just Kidding’, off of their forthcoming album, Greatest Hits, out May 21st via 300 Entertainment. The video is the latest installment of Waterparks Wednesdays – where the guys debut a new release on Wednesdays leading up to the album. ‘Just Kidding’ is a stripped down, personal track that puts Awsten’s bold vocals on display alongside a deftly-produced beat and very honest lyrics. The video, directed by Jawn Rocha & Awsten Knight, is captivating and simplistic; it will make viewers feel as if they are sitting across from Awsten, having a conversation.
Musicrunthetrap.com

CONTEST: Win 2 Season Passes To Digital Concert Platform HYDEOUT

Over the past year, the rise of digital streaming concerts has reached an all-time high and we want to give one lucky winner a pair of season passes to one of the best immersive digital concert platforms, HYDEOUT. Known for their premiere style shows from headliners like Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, Sullivan King, Tokimonsta, and more, HYDEOUT features a total of 3 virtual worlds with over 20 breathtaking 3D stages for you to explore. The contest ends on May 28 and the winner will be notified by May 31. Don’t miss this opportunity and enter to win below.
Musiconeedm.com

Monocule Releases “Monocule Volume 2” EP

Nicky Romero, as Monocule, has released the full version of his anticipated “Monocule Volume 2” EP. It features two brand new tracks that represent his Monocule moniker’s signature dark sound masterfully, after teasing the world with “You Don’t Know” back in March. Following the groovy opening “Find You,” a progressive gem with dreamy vocals and undulating melodies, he switches gears with “Silence“.
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Chicago-based producer kryptogram releases the second instalment of his krypt mixtape-style EP series with krypt. vol2.

Following last year’s krypt. vol1 project, Serbian-born, Chicago-based producer kryptogram marks the second instalment of his krypt mixtape-style EP series with krypt. vol2. The new EP also follows kryptogram’s stand-alone single Wanting ft. Josh Sahunta that amassed support from Mistajam and Pete Tong on BBC Radio 1 last year, whilst most recently adding his remix skills to Jazmine Sullivan’s Price Tags ft. Anderson Paak.
MusicYour EDM

Kayten Drops Diamond Cut Trap Anthem “Done With You” [LISTEN]

Singer/songwriter and DJ/producer Kayten owns her strength with her newly released single, “Done With You.”. Laced with bold trap elements and a grungy, pop edge, Kayten takes inspiration from a dark experience and transforms it into art. The pain and perseverance can be heard in her voice from the very first moments as she sings out: You fucked me up, A diamond cut.
Musicedm.com

New Skrillex Music to Arrive Next Week, Says josh pan

It looks like Skrillex and josh pan are dropping new music next week. According to a recording of a recent Instagram Live session hosted by pan and shared on Reddit, the electronic music virtuoso subtly announced that a new song between him and Skrillex is releasing next Friday, May 7th.
Musicedmidentity.com

Slumber Evokes Vivid Imagery on ‘Twin Moon’ EP

Take a vivid trip with Slumber as the duo of Öona Dahl and Amber Cox unveil the four-track Twin Moon EP on Guy Gerber’s label, Rumors. The brilliant minds of Öona Dahl and Amber Cox have come together once again to make their return as Slumber. It’s been three years since they unveiled the Temple Versions EP on Motek, which breathed new life into their 2016 track “Temple” with Amunet Shah. Fans have craved more ever since, and now Slumber has delivered a helping of new tunes on their Twin Moon EP that was just released on Guy Gerber’s Rumors imprint.