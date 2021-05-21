newsbreak-logo
Illuzyn and Bonsai Collective Release Lineup for ESCAPISM 2021

By Alec Rubman
edmidentity.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleESCAPISM will return to The Green Elephant in Dallas for a night of music and art featuring capshun, Avae, Colson XL, and more. Back in 2019, LA-based collective Illuzyn took Dallas by storm with a new festival called ESCAPISM. Hosted at Green Elephant and headlined by local DJ and producer capshun, ESCAPISM became a rousing success. The 2020 edition took place just before the pandemic took hold, and after a year-long break, the show is set to return to make its grand return on July 16 for a fantastic night of music and art.

