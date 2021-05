Through the support of my talented teachers and the use of Irving’s plentiful programs and resources, I have been able to accomplish so much in my 13 years of being a part of Irving ISD. I have been able to explore my career interests in the engineering field through Irving’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) , and more specifically (ACE) Architecture, Construction and Civil Engineering program. Through the program, I have won competitions at both the state and national level, I’ve been interviewed by D magazine, and I have found a love for engineering which I will continue to explore and foster in college and beyond.