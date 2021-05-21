newsbreak-logo
Metallica Post Cryptic ‘Black Album 2021′ Teaser on Social Media

By Lauryn Schaffner
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Metallica are teasing something along the lines of "Black Album 2021" on social media. All of you sleuths out there — it's time to get to work. The cryptic message was written in the caption of an Instagram post, which was a clip of them playing "Wherever I May Roam" during a San Diego concert in 1992. "And the road becomes my bride..." the caption reads, which is topped off with two hashtags of the phrases "flashback Friday" and "Black Album 2021?"

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Black Album#Cryptic#Clip#New Media#Video#Message#Time#Fall#San Diego
