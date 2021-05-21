Skream Ushers in Brand New Label with ‘Chesters Groove’ EP
Skream is taking the next step in his career by launching a new label, IFEEL, and releasing a fresh EP dubbed Chesters Groove. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade in the dance music scene, you’ve probably become familiar with the name Skream. This legendary UK artist has conquered the dance music world from dubstep to techno and is showing no signs of slowing. Today, he begins his next journey in his quest for greatness with his newly minted record label IFEEL. Seeking the musical freedom to release what he wants when he wants, this is now the platform to achieve just that.edmidentity.com