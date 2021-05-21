Skream Ushers in Brand New Label with ‘Chesters Groove’ EP

Welcome to The Shortlist, where we introduce you to new artists we think you need to know. Australian vocalist, songwriter, and producer Laura Jane Lowther, aka KUČKA, makes simmering, personal avant-pop that defies easy categorization. After gaining notoriety writing for and collaborating with big industry names, KUČKA felt like she needed time to work on her own ideas and “explore more inner forms.” “I think generally I get into this state when I’m writing, especially when I’m working through something and I know that’s where I’m at that day, so it’s really cathartic for me,” she says. Wrestling, her debut album, makes use of a multi-faceted electronic sound palette and is deeply introspective, tackling themes like depression and new love. Cat Hope, one of her former professors, instilled an ideas-first, sound-as-art attitude in her practice. “I feel like I pick up kind of a little bit from everywhere and I really like that,” she says. KUČKA’s productions melt together everything from noise to dance music into triumphant pop anthems. However experimental and complex the work may sound, her goal ultimately is to be relatable. “If I make sure that it’s not too abstract, if it’s very personal and feels true to me, then other people can listen to it and feel that too.”