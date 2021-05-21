newsbreak-logo
People On The Move: Week Of May 17

By aftermarketNews Staff
aftermarketnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive new team members were added in the aftermarket and Special Applications division in the U.S. Continental Commercial Specialty Tires Hires Market Manager. Industry veteran Andrew Davis joins Continental Commercial Specialty Tires as U.S./CAN market manager. here. 4 Wheel Parts Names Director Of Retail Marketing. Kathryn Reinhardt brings more than...

Businessaftermarketnews.com

Lubrication Specialties Hires Retail Marketing Specialist

Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI), manufacturer of Hot Shot’s Secret, the fastest-growing performance lubricant brand in the U.S., has announced the addition of Hollie Maxymillian, a veteran automotive retail marketing specialist, to serve as the company’s new Hot Shot’s Secret product manager. The all-new marketing position was filled in April to...
Economyaftermarketnews.com

Favorable Dynamics Driving A Healthy U.S. Aftermarket

GlobalAutoIndustry.com’s latest Audio Interview “Favorable Dynamics are Driving a Healthy U.S. Aftermarket” features Bill Hanvey. Mr. Hanvey is president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, which represents the entire supply chain of the independent automotive aftermarket. Before becoming president and CEO on Dec. 1, 2015, Hanvey served as senior vice president of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) since 2012. At AASA, he advocated for North American parts manufacturers to the auto care industry, federal and state government agencies and the business community. Hanvey has spent his entire 35-plus-year career in the aftermarket.
Businesstrailer-bodybuilders.com

ABM Equipment acquired by Heartland Equity

The investment supports further expansion in ABM's product offerings, service capabilities, and customer/supplier support. ABM Equipment & Supply of Hopkins, Minn., reported May 20 that Heartland Equity Partners has acquired a majority interest in the company, in partnership with the company’s management. ABM Equipment was established in 1980 and distributes and manufactures specialized truck equipment in the upper Midwest. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BusinessPosted by
Rental

Takeuchi Recognizes Dealer with Top Market Share

Takeuchi-US has presented Allied Machinery Corporation with an award for achieving top market share of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020. Allied has provided Takeuchi equipment sales, service, parts, and rentals to customers from five locations on four Hawaiian Islands since 1993. “In the 28 years that Allied...
Lewisville, TXdallasinnovates.com

VIRA Insight Unveils Brand Refresh, New Manufacturing Center and Headquarters in Lewisville Amid Business Boom

Lewisville-based VIRA Insight is getting a major facelift. The designer and manufacturer of retail and commercial environments this week announced a new look (by way of a logo, visual identity, and website), new capabilities, and a new 350,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing center. Add to that a newly launched materials sourcing and design services division dedicated to retrofitting and redesigning office spaces that are preparing to welcome back employees.
Constructionbirminghamnews.net

DPS Group Adds Kurt Kashuba as Director of Construction

Global engineering firm bolsters construction management team to serve high-tech process clients. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has added Kurt Kashuba as director of construction. Reporting to Carl Bradbury, senior director of construction at DPS Group, Kurt will oversee all field staff in the construction management group and work closely with clients to ensure the successful execution of capital projects.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Zappi Names Marketing Leader Melanie LoBue to Expand Market Presence

BOSTON (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced that Melanie LoBue has joined the company as executive vice president of marketing. In this role, she will lead Zappi’s global marketing team and fuel growth around the customer journey. She will also serve as an active member of the company’s leadership team.
Businesspackworld.com

Liquibox Expands U.S., Global Workforces

The demand for sustainable packaging, shift toward at-home refill systems, and convenience of omnichannel delivery has driven further growth in the bag-in-box flexible packaging industry over the past years. Liquibox is responding to this call by expanding production capabilities and growing its global workforce. It has invested more than $25 million in the past 12 months to establish multiple centers of excellence to cater to the market growth, which puts them in the position to offer career opportunities and benefit the local communities.
BusinessStamford Advocate

First Onsite Property Restoration Welcomes New Global Leadership Team Members

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America, expands its global leadership team adding two new strategic hires in the marketing and brand experience capacity.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Virsec expands executive team to further drive business acceleration

Virsec reported significant momentum in the first half of 2021 with solid revenue growth, strategic customer validation and testing, and prominent industry acceptance of its non-traditional approach to reducing cyber threats. To further drive business acceleration, the company has appointed Jennifer Leggio as Chief Marketing Officer, and Kevin Jones as...
Businessandnowuknow.com

Renaissance Food Group Appoints Nick Georgantas as Director of Sales

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - As it looks to expand and foster valuable new partnerships, Renaissance Food Group (RFG) has bolstered its leadership ring with the addition of an industry pro with a vast range of expertise. The supplier recently announced it has appointed Nick Georgantas as Director of Sales. In...
Businesspowersportsbusiness.com

Polaris names Chris Wolf chief product excellence, quality and safety officer

Polaris has announced that Chris Wolf has been named to the role of chief product excellence, quality and safety officer. A nearly 20-year veteran with the company, Wolf most recently served as president of snowmobiles, and has often been tapped by Powersports Business as a resource for insight where the company might be headed – most recently discussing 2022 snowmobile pre-order sales.
AgricultureStreetInsider.com

Beyond Meat (BYND) Chief Growth Officer to Retire

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On May 24, 2021, Charles Muth, Chief Growth Officer of Beyond Meat, Inc. (the "Company"), notified the Company of his plans to retire effective June 4, 2021. Mr. Muth will continue in his current role through June 4, 2021.
BusinessAuto Remarketing

GWC Warranty names new senior vice president of sales

NORCROSS, Ga. - This week, GWC Warranty welcomed an experienced executive to be its new senior vice president of sales. With a strong track record of managing top-performing territories, developing new channels of business, and building revenue-producing relationships, GWC said James Virgoe will lead the company’s sales organization with a focus on driving organizational innovation and growth as the industry continues to evolve.
Industrydrgnews.com

AEM Offers Insights on High Machinery Sales

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers says there are several factors driving the current machinery sales trends. In the first quarter of 2021, total farm tractor unit sales are up more than 50 percent in the U.S., and nearly 60 percent in Canada. AEM’s Curt Blades says, “We’re operating in a very interesting market right now.” Over the last 12 months, there’s been a rise in under 40 horsepower, or small tractor sales. Blades says, “This is due largely to a lot of the industries that have done very well during the pandemic.” Small tractors fall into that category as well as sales are spiking largely in suburbs with larger lots to help homeowners with improving the property. However, starting later in 2020, larger row-crop and articulated 4WD tractors have also enjoyed increasing sales success. Blades adds, “Tractor sales are strong, commodity sales are particularly good, and optimism is at an all-time high in the farming community.”
BusinessSFGate

Spectrum Automotive Holdings Corporation Appoints Alan Batey to its Board of Directors

Spectrum Automotive Holdings Corporation Appoints Alan Batey to its Board of Directors. Spectrum Automotive Holdings announced that the company has appointed Alan Batey to its Board of Directors. Most recently, Alan Batey served as executive Vice President and President of North America for General Motors, also the global brand chief for Chevrolet, a division of General Motors. Batey joins Spectrum with automotive industry experience that spans more than 40 years and he has held executive and senior management positions in operations, sales and marketing on an international scale.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

CentroMotion To Acquire Carlisle Brake & Friction

CentroMotion, a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered components and systems for the industrial and transportation markets, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF), the largest global manufacturer of friction materials and mechatronic solutions for off highway brake and transmission products, from Carlisle Companies Inc.
Businessbizjournals

Footwear company Wolverine World Wide adds two VF vets to global leadership team

Footwear company Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has named Isabel Soriano president of its international business and Katherine Cousins as global president of Sperry, one of its portfolio brands. Soriano joins the company’s executive leadership team and will report directly to WWW president Brendan Hoffman. Soriano joined Wolverine Worldwide in 2018...
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Marelli Partners With DHL Supply Chain

Marelli, a leading Tier 1 global automotive supplier, has signed a five-year service agreement with DHL, the global market leader in contract logistics solutions, to transform its supply chain operations in North America. The partnership will drive efficiency, cost savings and sustainable best practices throughout the region, and will promote integration across business units through the implementation of common practices and innovative digital tools.