NBA G League Ignite Sign First Junior in High School

The year 2020 was tough for pretty much everyone, but for Social Circle High School student Alexa Wykoff, it was 2019 that proved to be a really tough year. The 17-year-old junior, at that time a freshman, was well on her way to making a name for herself as a star athlete with her eyes set on a softball college scholarship. She had played softball from the age of 5, signing up with a travel ball team when she was 9, and was a starter on the 2019 SCHS softball team.