Avengers Campus in Disney’s new theme park has a special Miles Morales Easter Egg near WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. The small detail was highlighted in one of D23’s posts about all the new attractions. They spoke to Brent Strong from Walt Disney Imagineering about the subtle inclusions across the park. There’s a little something for everyone at Avengers Campus. Things from the MCU, comics, and beyond all get alluded to in some capacity. This allows guests who might not be into the movie to have their cake and eat it too. However, with how many people loved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, you might be hard-pressed to find anyone who does at least acknowledge Miles Morales as a fun character.