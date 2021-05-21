newsbreak-logo
Theater & Dance

Duke Dumont Slays on His Latest EP 'For Club Play Only, Pt.7'

By Raven Wright
edmidentity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke Dumont is reviving souls with two new groovy tracks on his latest EP, For Club Play Only Pt. 7, out now for your enjoyment. Duke Dumont is unstoppable. He just celebrated the one-year anniversary of his superb debut album Duality and he’s getting ready to play two sold-out shows on September 10-11 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. And beyond the music, he’s patiently awaiting the arrival of his first child. With so much to celebrate, it’s no surprise that the house music maestro is gracing us with more music for our listening pleasure.

