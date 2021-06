On the 17th anniversary of Rafael Benitez taking the Liverpool job, it emerged that he is now the prime candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Everton. The Toffees were rocked by the Italian’s sudden move to Real Madrid on 1 June and with ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo having initially looked like the favourite, the thought of Benitez returning to Merseyside in this guise was almost too difficult to credit.