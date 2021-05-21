newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Marvel Preview: The Marvels #2

By AIPT
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aero. The Punisher. The Black Cat. Melinda May. The Terrible Tinkerer. And more. There’s an aftermath in Manhattan, after the explosion in our first issue — and a crisis in the nation of Siancong as things go from bad to worse. And amid all that, meet Kevin Schumer, an ordinary guy with some big secrets – and see more of the mysterious Threadneedle and the role he’ll play in our building epic. Marvel’s most wide-ranging thriller continues, from Kurt (MARVELS) Busiek and Yildiray (X-MEN) Cinar. And you’ll never guess where we go next.

aiptcomics.com
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

914
Followers
7K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Marvel Preview#Aero#Simon Bowland Cover#Yildiray Cinar Colors#Patrons#Cat#Richard Isanove Letters#Trade Paperbacks#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Cats
Related
Comicscomic-watch.com

SNEAK PEEK: Preview MARVEL Comics BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #3 (OF 5)

THE MIGHTY THOR VS. THE BLACK KNIGHT! Dane Whitman wields the magical Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT! He needs ELSA BLOODSTONE’s help if he’s going to stop an enemy’s murderous hunt for the EBONY ARTIFACTS. But the EBONY CHALICE lies beyond this world in a wasteland of dangerous fantasies and predatory magic. Their battle in the present will reveal dangerous secrets of the past as THE MIGHTY THOR duels the first Black Knight at Camelot! The Chalice’s power, like the Ebony Blade’s, comes at a terrible cost…is Dane willing to pay it?!
Comicsmultiversitycomics.com

Marvel Announces “Kang the Conqueror” Series

Marvel Comics have announced “Kang the Conqueror,” a five-issue miniseries exploring the origin of the time-traveling warlord and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania villain. Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (“Star Trek: Year Five”) with art by Carlos Magno (“Invaders”) and colorist Espen Grundetjern (“The Trials of Ultraman”), the comic will begin with Nathaniel Richards, the 30th century boy who grows up to become Kang, discovering the ancient lair of his ancestor Doctor Doom, and then being confronted by his adult self.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Strange Adventures #10

Once upon a time on Rann, Adam Strange made a deal with his neighbors and foes to take a stand against the invading Pykkts. Now, on Earth, he is trying to do the same thing: to get all the heroes to rise as one to keep the marauders from doing to his home planet what they already did to his adopted one. But the original deal was a devil’s bargain, and Alanna Strange has received a mysterious letter that may tell her more than she wants to know. If she wants to keep her husband safe, it’s time for her to go on the offensive.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Detective Comics #1036

Batman versus Huntress! As the Dark Knight delves into the mystery of Sarah Worth’s murder, the only witness who truly knows what happened that fateful evening is Batman’s only hope to clear his name. But another hunter is stalking the mysterious killer plaguing the city-and Huntress has also set her sights on Bruce Wayne! The Violet Vengeance of Gotham unleashes holy hell on Batman as trouble brews above and below the city streets!
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman/Superman #18

The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel are on a mission to stop the godlike Auteur.io from destroying the pocket worlds he’s created…but where on Earth did Auteur.io even come from? The answer starts not on Earth at all, but with an ancient cult of World Forger worshippers on a planet far away-and if our heroes are to have a prayer of stopping this mythic behemoth, they’ll need to get to the bottom of his power source, and quick! It’s a race against time as the parallel lives of entire worlds hang in the balance!
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Redemption’ #4 review

Writer Christa Faust and artist Mike Deodato Jr. get readers pumped for the showdown of all showdowns in Redemption #4. The story builds up an insanely good amount of tension as we move towards the fifth and final issue. Here we watch as protagonist Rose Obregon makes one last-ditch effort to convince the legendary gunslinger Cat “The Butcher” Tanner to return to the town of Redemption with her and rescue her mother. But if The Butcher goes back she won’t just be facing her ex-lover Inez, but the sins of her past as well.
Shoppingbrickset.com

Summer Marvel sets revealed!

An errant UK department store has begun selling five hitherto unseen Marvel sets!. Brickset member Roccomediartay photographed them on the shelf in the store and posted pictures in the Brickset members Facebook group earlier today, where you can view the uncropped images as proof of their provenance. They include this...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE BOOM! Preview: Luna #5

The Family of the Sun turns on Lux, leading to a final confrontation between him and Teresa. And with it, the chance to restore the natural order. LOS ANGELES, CA (May 24, 2021) – BOOM! Studios revealed today a first look at LUNA #5, the final issue of the new original five-issue series by comics creator Maria Llovet (Faithless, Heartbeat). In this darkly erotic series, an innocent young woman finds herself drawn to a mysterious commune where the search for immortality collides with the true power of enduring love, available in June 2021.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Happy Tank Comics Preview: Cinnamon #1

Behemoth Comics imprint HAPPY TANK is pleased to announce their bombastic, crazed, punk mini-series with the reveal of Cinnamon #1 by LGTBQIA comic book creator Victoria Douglas. Cinnamon features your perfectly ordinary, average housecat. At least until we get a glimpse of the world through her eyes! Countertops become skyscrapers,...
Comicsjedinews.com

Comic Solicitations: Marvel – August 2021

Marvel Comics have announced their solictations for August 2021. Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Variant by CHRIS SPROUSE. VALANCE and DENGAR travel to CANTO BIGHT as a relentless assassin stalks them!. T’ONGA starts to recruit a bounty hunter crew with some familiar — and fearsome — faces!. Plus TASU LEECH returns! But...
Comicsmultiversitycomics.com

Marvel Announces “Winter Guard” Series

Via Syfy Wire, Marvel Comics have announced a four-issue “Winter Guard” series, written by Ryan Cady (“Heroes Reborn: Hyperion & the Imperial Guard,” “Infinite Dark”) with art by Jan Bazaldua (“Loki,” “X-Force”). The book will see Red Guardian (Alexei Shostakov) and White Widow (Yelena Belova) on the run from the Kremlin, and the premier Russian superhero of the title.
Comicscomic-watch.com

SNEAK PEEK: Preview of IDW Publishing’s Marvel Action Spider-Man #3

Two classic Spider-Man tales pulled from the legendary Vault of Heroes! First, Spider-Man meets the living legend himself, Captain America as they come face-to-face with the Gray Gargoyle and A.I.M.! Then, the Leader builds a robotic bulldog to steal all of SHIELD’s files, and it’s up to She-Hulk, Spider-Man, and Tigra to stop him!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Black Cat vs. Peeping Tom in The Marvels #2 [Preview]

The Marvels #2 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and in the preview below, we find "ordinary guy" Kevin Schumer creepily watching The Black Cat while invisible. Unfortunately for him, his tech craps out and she catches him in the act… but Felicia is pretty forgiving about the whole thing, all things considered. Check out the preview below.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel Teases the End of The Immortal Hulk

The Immortal Hulk, a series ComicBook.com has described as the ideal Marvel comic, is heading toward its conclusion. On Monday, Marvel Comics released a new teaser for Immortal Hulk #49, the penultimate issue of the critically-acclaimed series. Written by Al Ewing and drawn primarily by Joe Bennett with several stellar guest artists, The Immortal Hulk will conclude its character and mythology redefining run with Immortal Hulk #50 later this year. The end will tie together all of the new angles Ewing and company introduced into Bruce Banner's life, including the Green Door and what lies on the other side. Marvel Comics promises Immortal Hulk #49 will set the stage for a truly epic finish when it releases in August.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Morbius Epic Collection: The End of A Living Vampire’ TPB review

In this second Epic Collection from Marvel, Morbius strikes out on his own, free of any pesky wallcrawlers. Unfortunately for him, basically every monster in the Marvel Universe, human or otherwise, still wants a piece of him and his true love, Martine Bancroft! This collection features a huge roster of talent, including stories by Doug Moench, Sonny Trinidad, Bill Mantlo, Frank Robbins, Sal Buscema, Don Heck, and many more!
TV Seriesanimatedtimes.com

Who is Marvels M.O.D.O.K.?

Marvel released their new animated series MODOK on hulu. It is an adult stop-Motion series starring, you guessed it, MODOK. It revolves around MODOK, who fails on his mission to gain control over the world, and is removed from his company AIM, after it falls into bankruptcy. Back to his normal life, he has to deal with his tainting family while facing a mid-life Crisis.
TV Seriesmarvel.com

'Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K’: The Comics That Inspired Season 1

For anyone watching Season 1 of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., some people, places, and storylines might seem awfully familiar...like maybe from a comic you’ve read before?. While M.O.D.O.K. might be off-the-wall bonkers at certain points, yes, many of these outlandish characters and situations were pulled right from the Marvel Universe! Before tackling the series, the writers and creative team behind M.O.D.O.K. dove into the source material — Marvel Comics.