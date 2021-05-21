Marvel Preview: The Marvels #2
Aero. The Punisher. The Black Cat. Melinda May. The Terrible Tinkerer. And more. There’s an aftermath in Manhattan, after the explosion in our first issue — and a crisis in the nation of Siancong as things go from bad to worse. And amid all that, meet Kevin Schumer, an ordinary guy with some big secrets – and see more of the mysterious Threadneedle and the role he’ll play in our building epic. Marvel’s most wide-ranging thriller continues, from Kurt (MARVELS) Busiek and Yildiray (X-MEN) Cinar. And you’ll never guess where we go next.aiptcomics.com