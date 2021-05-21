newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles' Offensive Staff Want to be Top-of-the-Line Tailors

By John McMullen
Posted by 
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA - One thing Nick Sirianni was able to help Frank Reich do in Indianapolis was build offenses around three distinctly different quarterbacks.

Circumstance forced the unexpected move from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett and the desire to make a run as a playoff contender in 2020 resulted in a shift toward veteran Philip Rivers for the last season of his career.

Through it all, the Colts were at least competent offensively despite any obvious commonalities between the guys pulling the trigger on the field.

Now that Sirianni is the head coach in Philadelphia, a consistent theme has been being malleable to the talent at your disposal. Both of Sirianni's top lieutenants, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and offensive chief Shane Steichen, echoed that sentiment on Thursday.

Steichen is essentially what Sirianni was to Reich in Indy and what Reich was to Doug Pederson with the Eagles.

The former OC with the Chargers, who worked with Sirianni previously in Southern California, will run the day-to-day offensive meetings and help build the game plan before Sirianni serves as the play-caller on game days.

For now, it's a feeling-out process for everyone especially with the further limitations on offseason work which will now include no mandatory minicamp, team drills, or even 7-on-7 work in OTAs.

It's truly become a classroom in the spring now, something that's probably not optimal for a new coaching staff. That said, one of the reasons the Eagles shifted to a younger staff is to find a group more willing to embrace the current environment.

Old-school football people (full disclosure: count me among them) often lament the limitations of the modern generation of the game but the new school that isn't as tethered to old ways is often more willing to accept any restriction and make the best of it.

The real on-field work will start in late July so Steichen and the Eagles' staff is doing everything it can to optimize the time it does have with the players.

“I think when you go into a new situation, new team, you’ve got to find out about your players, you really do,” said Steichen. “I think you go through that process virtually, but then when you really get them on the grass like we have been the last couple days and see their movements and their skills and see what these guys do well, you want to put them in position to make plays."

Players often have to adapt and evolve to be successful but that's probably even more important for coaches.

"They have to be who they are,” Steichen said of the players. “You’re not going to change them personality-wise. These guys are who they are, and you’ve got to adapt to that. You can teach them and grow with them in their personalities, but I think you’ve got to let them be who they are and let them go play.”

Sirianni and Steichen are like any other offensive coaches in that they are not going to advertise the game plans or play-calling plans but they both seem genuine when revealing that everything is a work in progress.

“I think through time, through these next couple weeks and into training camp, that offense is going to be molded," Steichen explained.

And the goal is to be top-of-the-line clothiers by tailoring like magicians.

"We’re going to tailor that to these players,” Steichen insisted.

That starts with the quarterback and despite a reluctance to anoint a young signal-caller like Jalen Hurts, the Eagles are moving forward with the idea that the second-year player will be under center in Atlanta Week 1.

“Jalen has done a nice job, obviously, the last couple days we’ve had him on the grass, but he’s done a nice job throughout the process, especially on the Zoom [meetings]," said Steichen. "He works at it. He does a lot of good things on the grass like I said, and obviously, he brings a good skill set that you can do multiple things with him, so we’re excited about him.”

Both right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Miles Sanders foreshadowed more focus on the screen game, perhaps in an effort to make things a little easier for a QB with four career starts and a directive to improve a less-than-stellar completion percentage. Steichen added play-action into the mix as well.

“Anytime you can get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands quickly and create explosive plays in the screen game, that’s big,” the OC said. “And obviously the play-action game is big, too."

That said, Steichen insisted things will be fluid from week to week.

Maybe the Washington Football Team's dominant front will require a more conservative approach than say a rebuilding defense in Dallas that still needs to find playmakers.

“When you go into games, things are going to be different week in and week out," Steichen assessed. "It’s your opponent. Who are you playing? What do they do on defense? What are the coverage techniques? What fronts they are playing?

"Your scheme each week can be multiple by who you’re playing.”

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
57
Followers
186
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tailor#The Eagles#American Football#Nfl Football#He Got Game#Go Game#Oc#Chargers#Washington Football Team#Si Com S Eagle Maven#Eagles Coverage#Top Of The Line Clothiers#Defense#Playmakers#The Game#Team Drills#Offseason Work#Colts#Games#Explosive Plays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Eagles Rookie Minicamp: Five First Impressions

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni finally got some grass time with his rookie class, a first-year prospect or two, and five tryout players at the NovaCare Complex on Friday. The media was around for about 25 minutes of it which consisted of an expanded stretching routine and some one-on-one work with the coaches in individual drills.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Some very high praise for DeVonta Smith

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Speaking of the Giants, it doesn’t always work out this way, but Eagles GM Howie Roseman’s read was correct: New York would have taken DeVonta Smith with the 11th pick, I’m told. (The Patriots in 2010 are one example of how it doesn’t always go that way. They leapfrogged the Ravens to take Rob Gronkowski that year, but the Ravens had actually failed Gronkowski on his physical. I’d say New England was O.K. with the deal anyway.) The truth on Smith is that, really, the weight issue was the only one teams had about the Heisman winner. He was completely clean overwise. “We asked all the SEC guys who the best player they played against was over the last couple months,” said one rival NFC exec. “All of them, every one, said DeVonta. And the Bama guys all said, ‘He’s the best football player I’ve ever been around.’ ”
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

How 2021 Senior Bowl shaped Eagles’ NFL Draft class

With the coronavirus pandemic hindering last year’s college football season and the majority of this year’s draft process, the Eagles needed to find ways to answer a boatload of important questions. Several notable prospects opted out of football activities in the fall, and with no NFL Combine and limited pro...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles revamped RB room to be headlined by competition

A word that was repeatedly brought up by the team’s newest head coach, Nick Sirianni, during his introductory press conference, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be a roster ripe with competition this offseason. Nothing is guaranteed after a four-win season, and a recent influx of young talent should help to push some of the previously entrenched veterans.
NFLUSA Today

Nick Sirianni looking for Eagles' rookies to show what they can do

Nick Sirianni is all about making plays and competition, so it should be no shock that the Eagles’ first-year head coach is on the prowl for playmakers and guys who want to compete. After his first minicamp practice as the Eagles head coach, Sirianni let it be known that he...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Kenneth Gainwell is excellent fit for Nick Sirianni, Shane Steichen

Kenneth Gainwell waited quite a while to hear his name called during the NFL Draft, but the former Memphis running back might have lucked out with where he ended up. The Eagles selected Gainwell on Saturday in the fifth round with the 150th overall pick. While he was pegged by several draft pundits as a third-round prospect, Gainwell fell down the board after skipping last year’s college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Nick Sirianni: 'Every little thing matters' as Eagles hold Rookie Minicamp

For the first time as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni has a field of players he can reach out and touch. He has players in the meeting rooms learning the X's and O's and the whys and why nots of the program he is installing. A Rookie Minicamp this weekend is, truly, his introduction to the Class of 2021, but it's more than that for Sirianni, who will see his players on the field at the NovaCare Complex today as part of the three-day, on-field series of practices.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles 2020 season was about as strenuous as you could make it. Carson Wentz was angry before the season even started with the team taking Jalen Hurts in round two of the NFL Draft. A list of injuries a mile long, mainly along the offensive line, led to the Eagles setting an all-time NFL record for the most different starting offensive line combinations in one season. Carson Wentz gets benched for Jalen Hurts, causing a massive rift in the locker room between Carson Wentz and former head coach Doug Pederson. Jalen Hurts performed well to keep the Eagles in the fight for the division until the last week of the season. Then an inexplicable benching of Jalen Hurts in a close week 17 game was the final nail in the coffin on the 2020 season for the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFLJanesville Gazette

Marcus Hayes: Jason Kelce indicates his retirement from the Eagles is a long way off

PHILADELPHIA — Jason Kelce still wants to play. Maybe forever, by the sound of it. The annual Kelce Retirement Watch appears to be in peril. Since the middle of the 2019 season, Kelce, then 31, has teased his retirement, citing the brutal wear and tear that 17 weeks of the low-speed, high-impact collisions inherent to the job of playing center in the National Football League. On Thursday, he didn't sound likely to quit any time soon: He told WIP-FM (94.1) that he would miss the "camaraderie" of the locker room and the intensity of the NFL too much to walk away too early.
NFLtdalabamamag.com

DeVonta Smith is ‘as advertised’ according to Eagles’ head coach, Nick Sirianni

DeVonta Smith is the big man on campus for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the coaching staff knows it. Philadelphia traded with the Dallas Cowboys to get the No. 10 overall pick and used it on Smith. On Friday, Nick Sirianni and his staff saw it made the right decision. Smith created attention in every drill for the Eagles at rookie minicamp, and the former Alabama receiver is looking to change the culture. Coach Sirianni told local reporters that Smith’s work ethic is ‘contagious.’
NFLburlingtoncountytimes.com

Why won't Eagles commit to Jalen Hurts as starting quarterback?

PHILADELPHIA – For Jamie Newman, the start of Eagles' rookie minicamp on Friday was his first time in an organized practice since the end of the 2019 season when he was at Wake Forest. Since then, Newman transferred to Georgia for a post-graduate season in 2020, but never participated because...
NFLDelaware County Daily Times

Eagles Notebook: Sirianni walks media gauntlet during first practice

PHILADELPHIA — While Eagles rookies stretched and warmed up Friday, head coach Nick Sirianni headed toward the media on the sideline. “Good to finally meet you guys,” he said. “How is everybody doing?”. Sirianni purposely walked the gauntlet, fist-bumping reporters here, elbow-bumping there. Nothing phony about it or his first...
NFLNBC Sports

Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: All we’re concerned about is getting better every day

Based on the Eagles’ current roster, Jalen Hurts is going to have a shot at proving he can be Philadelphia’s franchise quarterback this season. That process has gotten started with the team’s virtual meetings. But when head coach Nick Sirianni was asked Friday if a year was enough to determine if Hurts is in fact The Guy, Sirianni deflected the question.