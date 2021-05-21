newsbreak-logo
BeachLife Festival Announces 2021 Lineup: Jane’s Addiction, Ziggy & Stephen Marley, Gary Clark Jr., More

Cover picture for the articleBeachLife Festival has announced the lineup for its 2021 event, set to take place at Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach, CA from September 10th through 12th, 2021. The California coastline festival launched successfully in 2019. Following a pair of pandemic-imposed postponements of scheduled dates in 2020 and May 2021, respectively, the September 2021 event will mark the second-ever edition of BeachLife.

