newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Trainer Wesley Ward ‘Getting Excited’ About Royal Ascot Contingent

By Press Release
paulickreport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Ravin's Maven, a Group 3 winner in France in 2019 who captured his 2021 debut in April at Keeneland, joined a group of 2-year-olds who turned in half-mile works on the firm Keeneland turf course Friday for trainer Wesley Ward in preparation for possible trips to England to compete at Royal Ascot in June. Since 2009, when he became the first American trainer to win a race at Royal Ascot, Ward has 11 victories at the prestigious meet.

www.paulickreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dubai World Cup#Belmont Park#England#Race#Royal Ascot Ward#Madison Lrb G1#Norfolk G2#Hat Creek Racing#Cheyenne Stable#Stonestreet Stable#Golden Bell#The Queen Mary#Overbore#Coventry G2 Rrb#Darrs Inc#Al Quoz Sprint#People Racing Stable#Trainer Wesley Ward#Keeneland Clockers#Windmill Manor Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Horse racing newsletter: Special Kentucky Derby newsletter

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we hear about the jockey that Bob Baffert at first wanted to ride American Pharoah. Let’s take one more spin around the backside and see what some of the Kentucky Derby horses were doing on Wednesday. Rain is expected all day on Thursday, so things might get altered.
Kentucky Statepastthewire.com

Averly Jane roars to victory in Kentucky Juvenile

LOUISVILLE, Ky.– Hat Creek Racing’s Averly Jane roared past pacesetting Bohemian Frost at the sixteenth pole en route to a 3 ¼-length victory in the 27th running of the $150,000 Kentucky Juvenile for 2-year-olds on Wednesday afternoon. Trained by Wesley Ward and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, Averly Jane covered the...
Kentucky Statethepressboxlts.com

Photos, Notes & Quotes From the KY Juvenile Stakes: Averly Jane

(Averly Jane wins the Kentucky Juvenile Stakes at Churchill Downs on Wednesday / Coady Photography) Hat Creek Racing’s Averly Jane roared past pacesetting Bohemian Frost at the sixteenth pole en route to a 3 ¼-length victory in the 27th running of the $150,000 Kentucky Juvenile for 2-year-olds on Wednesday afternoon.
Sportsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Wesley Ward Notches 2,000th Training Win

Trainer Wesley Ward, known particularly for his prowess with 2-year-olds and his success when shipping to Royal Ascot, recorded his 2,000th win as a trainer Thursday when Gold for Kitten (Kitten's Joy) won the sixth race at Churchill Downs. Among Ward's top horses as a trainer have been English highweight and MG1SW Lady Aurelia (Scat Daddy); French highweight and G1SW No Nay Never (Scat Daddy); Eclipse champion and Breeders' Cup winner Judy the Beauty (Ghostzapper); and additional Breeders' Cup winners Hootenanny (Quality Road), Four Wheel Drive (American Pharoah), and Golden Pal (Uncle Mo).
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Derby notes: see the latest on the contenders at Churchill Downs

Mark Schwartz’s Brooklyn Strong made his first appearance on the track at Churchill Downs Thursday morning, galloping a mile and a half over sloppy conditions caused by heavy overnight rains. Steady rain was forecast all morning, but other than a few sprinkles during training hours everyone got their morning activity...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Churchill Downs’ Barn Notes: Medina Spirit Returns to the Track

(Medina Spirit / Photo by Holly M. Smith) After the dust settled from another historic Kentucky Derby Week at Churchill Downs, trainer Bob Baffert’s Barn 33 staff were back in their normal routine as Medina Spirit returned to the track following his victory in Saturday’s “Run for the Roses.”. Medina...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Churchill Downs’ Barn Notes: Attorney Tim’s Victory Emotional for Team Foley

(Attorney Tim / Coady Photography) Longtime owner Tim Sweeney didn’t make regular appearances to Churchill Downs but when he did they were memorable. Sweeney passed away in early December at age 72 but his legacy around the racetrack and trainer Greg Foley’s Barn 11 remains strong. Sweeney’s namesake, Attorney Tim,...
Sportspaulickreport.com

Derby Notes: ‘Nothing Has Been Easy’ For Longshot Contender Brooklyn Strong

Mark Schwartz's Brooklyn Strong made his first appearance on the track at Churchill Downs Thursday morning, galloping a mile and a half over sloppy conditions caused by heavy overnight rains. Steady rain was forecast all morning, but other than a few sprinkles during training hours everyone got their morning activity...
SportsBloodhorse.com

Ward Records 2,000th Training Victory in North America

Days after starting his first horse in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), 12th-place finisher Like the King , Wesley Ward experienced another highlight at Churchill Downs May 6 when Gold for Kitten captured the sixth race, Ward's 2,000th training victory in North America. Gold for Kitten, owned...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Ward Readies His Group For Ship to Royal Ascot

(Maven / Coady Photography & Courtesy of Keeneland) Richard Ravin’s Maven, a Group 3 winner in France in 2019 who captured his 2021 debut in April at Keeneland, joined a group of 2-year-olds who turned in half-mile works on the firm Keeneland turf course Friday for trainer Wesley Ward in preparation for possible trips to England to compete at Royal Ascot in June. Since 2009, when he became the first American trainer to win a race at Royal Ascot, Ward has 11 victories at the prestigious meet.
SportsSkySports

Royal Ascot date for Cape Byron after Haydock win

Cape Byron staked a claim for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot when returning to form after a bad injury to win the Pertemps Network Conditions Stakes at Haydock. The 2019 Wokingham and Bengough Stakes scorer was able to race just once last year, in the Qipco British Champions Sprint, but bounced back with a smart display.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Primo Bacio booked for Royal Ascot after impressive Knavesmire success

Primo Bacio booked her Royal Ascot ticket as she continued her improvement in landing the Listed Oaks Farm Stables Fillies’ Stakes at York. The Ed Walker-trained three-year-old was stepping up in trip to a mile having previously been campaigned over six and seven furlongs, with her seasonal debut resulting in a luckless fourth-placed finish in the Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury in April.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Royal Ascot run next for Lockinge second Lady Bowthorpe

An appearance at Royal Ascot is likely to be next on the agenda for Lady Bowthorpe following her excellent effort in defeat in Saturday’s Lockinge Stakes. Having made a successful start to her campaign with a narrow defeat of subsequent winner Queen Power in Newmarket’s Dahlia Stakes, the Nathaniel mare stepped up to the highest level to take on the boys at Newbury.
Worldracingtips.com

Ascot Tips 2021

Royal Ascot is widely acknowledged to be the highest quality flat racing festival staged anywhere in the world. Ascot Racecourse hosts five days of top class racing from Tuesday 15th to Saturday 19th June with seven races on each day. Last year’s meeting was held behind closed doors due to the pandemic and the indications are that Royal Ascot 2021 will have a reduced attendance.
Animalsracing.com

Ascot ambitions for Oodnadatta

An Australian-owned filly named after a South Australian outback town is being primed for a first-up Group 1 tilt at Royal Ascot next month. Oodnadatta, a daughter of Coolmore Stud stallion Australia, is likely to make her seasonal reappearance in the £350,000 G1 Coronation Stakes (1603m) on Friday, June 18 (Saturday at 1:25am AEST).
SportsBloodhorse.com

No Paid Admission at Royal Ascot Due to Spectator Limit

There will be no general admission for spectators at Royal Ascot this year with the course preparing for a maximum attendance of 4,000 people for each day of the meeting next month. While the five-day fixture may yet be used as part of a spectator pilot scheme that would potentially...