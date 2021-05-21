newsbreak-logo
Flint, MI

CMU QB John Keller Out of Hospital

By Brock Palmbos
1240 WJIM
 2 days ago
Central Michigan University QB John Keller was released from Hurley Medical Center in Flint on Friday after being shot at a Mount Pleasant party a month ago. John's father went to Twitter to report the news to everyone:. Keller and another CMU student were shot at a campus party on...

