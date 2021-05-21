CMU QB John Keller Out of Hospital

The Michigan softball team was shown its path to the 2021 Women's College World Series during Sunday evening's selection show, and the Wolverines didn't like what they saw. Michigan was selected to travel out to Seattle, where it will join a regional that also includes No. 16 Washington, Seattle and Portland State. Though the Wolverines will be the regional's second seed, they will be the ones traveling more than 2,000 miles, the ones playing in front of opposing crowds and the ones adjusting to a different time zone.