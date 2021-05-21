newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Make the Most of Michigan Outdoors on DNR’s ‘Three Free’ Weekend

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Explore the outdoors. Get into every state park for free and pay no fees for ORV permits or fishing licenses for one big Michigan weekend in June. "Si Quaeris Peninsulam Amoenam Circumspice" is the official state motto of Michigan. The Latin to English translation is, "If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you." There is plenty to see and do in the great outdoors of the Winter Water Wonderland of the Great Lakes State.

wjimam.com
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
994
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Absolutely Free#Outdoors#State Parks#Parks And Recreation#Great Lakes#National Parks#Route 66#The National Park Service#Dnr#Campgrounds#Winter#Out Of State Visitors#Fishing Licenses#Orv Permits#Travelers#Historic Sites#Admission#Roadside America#Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

All Michigan Outdoor Restrictions Will Be Lifted June 1

YES, the moment we've all been patiently waiting for. The chance to go to weddings, outdoor events, concerts, Lugnuts games at Jackson Field, Detroit Tigers baseball games, MSU football games in the fall and so much more. We are certainly heading in that direction and it's been a long time...
TravelPosted by
1240 WJIM

Pictured Rocks Considers a Change in Park Fees

Have you been to all five of Michigan's National Parks? I've only been to two of them and it's been years. Well, there may be some changes coming to one of them but they'd like your opinion first. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore wants your thoughts on adding an entrance fee...
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan Plumbers Say Do Not Put These Things Down The Garbage Disposal

If you want to keep your garbage disposal running, watch what you are putting in it. A sound that I will never be able to un-hear is the sound of my Mom putting pork chop bones down the disposal. As a kid trying to yell over the sound of bones crunching in the sink, I remember saying "this can't be good for the disposal Mom". The crunching would continue as Mon would try and explain that pork bones were softer bones and therefore would not cause any damage. Well, now that just sounds crazy but it would explain why we always seemed to be replacing the disposal.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan Is Now 2nd For Most Expensive Car Insurance

I have NOT had good luck with car insurance over the years. I pay more now than I did when I was 16. When I moved from Florida to Michigan I called my insurance company and let them know, and when I got the new bill it was doubled. The company I was with obviously did not want to insure me here. I did switch. 5 years ago a major insurance company dropped me with a clean record, because I used my towing 3 times within a year. Really? No tickets, and no accidents and I can't use my towing. It was aggravating.
Midland, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

Governor Whitmer Allowing Bigger Crowds At Stadiums

At a press conference at Midland's Down Diamond (home of the Great Lakes Loons), Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced further rollbacks of crowd restrictions at stadiums and arenas in Michigan going forward. Current attendance limits will be lifted, effective June 1st, at all stadiums in Michigan. And indoor attendance restrictions...
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Bald Eagle Rescued in Michigan

Bald Eagles are one of the most beautiful birds you can witness. I spent a few hours in Juno, Alaska years back with a pair of binoculars and was totally entertained watching how graceful they are. Google describes them as having white heads and tails with dark brown bodies and wings. Their legs and bills are bright yellow. Younger birds you will notice have dark heads and tails. They have long stunning brown wings, and their bodies have white areas. They are officially adults in about 5 years.
HealthPosted by
1240 WJIM

2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk Is a Go, If We Meet Vax Goals

After a virtual public meeting on Tuesday morning, Mackinac Bridge Authority is still tentatively planning to hold the annual Labor Day walk. But at this time, the walk will only take place if 70% of the state is vaccinated. That issue remains a sticking point as the State of Michigan's...
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Ford in Michigan Announces Fully Electric F-150 Lightning

It is so exciting and fun when we get a new car or truck. The first time we drive it off the lot we want to not only enjoy the new car smell but drive it to all our friend's houses to show them our new ride. If you're thinking about a new truck and want to save on gas, the Ford Motor Company has announced the all-electric F-150. This beautiful ride has a name. It's Lightning. In case your wondering, yes, this is the same truck the President drove when he was here at the all-electric Dearborn plant on Tuesday.
Lansing, MIPosted by
1240 WJIM

Got Your COVID Vaccine? Meijer’s Got A Coupon For You

Of course being able to ditch our masks and "return to normal" is pretty priceless but $10 off is good too, right?. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is absolutely someone's choice on whether or not they want to; however, there are so many companies offering incentives or "rewards" for getting vaccinated, it really sweetens the deal.
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan State9&10 News

DTMB Asks Public For Help To Find 2021 Michigan Christmas Tree

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget has officially begun the search for the perfect tree for the 2021 holiday season at the Capitol. Each year, DTMB is tasked with the search and harvest of the state Christmas tree. “We rely on our Michiganders to keep a lookout for...