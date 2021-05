When I saw this story a few days ago, I immediately went searching for my copy of the book To Kill and Kill Again by John Coston. If you are not familiar, I highly recommend this fascinating and frightening account of the the disturbing compulsions of a suspected Missoula-area serial killer who fooled everyone he knew, stumped the authorities, terrified a community. AND nearly got away with it. The name Wayne Nance will undoubtedly send a chill up the spines of at least a few of you older readers. For me, is it because I wonder if I ever ran into, met or talked to the guy? Is it the localized aspect of such a horrific story? Sure, no doubt. But that aside, it is an incredible book.