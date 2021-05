A man broke down a door of a tanning room at Glow Tan and Spa April 29 to look for his 28-year-old daughter. He had dropped her off at the location and became concerned that she had been taking too long. The woman had suffered a medical emergency and was found in a deep sleep. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. It was believed new medication she had been taking was the cause of the medical emergency. The man is making retribution for the damage was caused.