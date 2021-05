Another year has come and gone for everyone that ignores the Gregorian calendar and instead measures time by Overwatch anniversary events. The next one is right around the corner, set to start tomorrow, and it’s bringing all the usual goodies that players should be used to by now. A suite of new skins, emotes, and more are coming to the game. So far, we don’t know what that all entails, but we do know of a few things coming to the game.