Carthage native graduates from University of Kansas

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Emma Pound is a recent graduate of the University of Kansas' School of Architecture, Design and Planning.

She received her master's degree in architecture with a historic preservation certificate on May 16. She received her bachelor's degree in December 2019. Because her graduation was postponed due to COVID-19, she will participate in commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 this weekend.

Emma is the daughter of Mike and Lee Pound, of Carthage.