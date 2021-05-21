newsbreak-logo
Burlington High School commencement June 6

Wicked Local
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurlington High School will hold its commencement ceremony for the class of 2021 at 2 p.m. June 6. Weather permitting, the exercises will be held at Varsity Field. In the event of inclement weather, the graduation ceremony will be held in the BHS gymnasium, and tickets will be issued for guest seating.

