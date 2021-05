The Los Angeles Lakers were able to end the 2020-21 regular season on a high note, earning a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers raced out to a 12-6 lead thanks to Dennis Schroder, who was able to knock down open jumpers and get all the way to the cup. Schroder briefly extended the lead to nine after hitting his second 3-pointer, but the Pelicans were able to cut it back down to five with a couple of drives to the rim.