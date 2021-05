The NHL regular season is winding down, but there are still huge slates to discuss, including this 10-gamer ahead tonight. Let the folks at Awesemo help out by providing some NHL DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups tonight. The players listed below are here for any mix of reasons. It could be a good value by our premium NHL DFS projections, it could be low ownership via our NHL DFS ownership projections, or simply a player in a new role. Be sure to check our Premium Slack chat through the day for lineup changes or updates.