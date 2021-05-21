newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Marines' 24th MEU deploys with HIMARS rocket system

By Ed Adamczyk
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbBxB_0a7H173u00
The U.S. Marine Corps' 24th Expeditionary Unit is the first East Coast-based unit to deploy with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, the Marines announced on Friday. Photo by Pfc. Sarah Pysher/USMC

May 21 (UPI) -- The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit is the first to deploy the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from the East Coast, a Marines statement on Friday said.

The amphibious attack unit, regarded as a fast-response air-and-ground task force and garrisoned at Camp Lejeune, N.C., was assigned a HIMARS, a wheeled, multiple rocket launching system, in September 2020.

Mounted on a standard Army M1140 five-ton truck frame, it carries six rockets or one MGM-140 ATACMS missile, and can launch the entire Multiple Launch Rocket System Family of Munitions (MFOM).

The truck is made by the defense division of the Oshkosh Corp., with the rocket launching system produced by Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control.

With use by the 24th MEU, HIMARS becomes a "theater-level asset" forward-deployed in the area of operations, the Marine Corps statement said, instead of embarking the vehicles on naval vessels.

"MEUs operate globally, year around as the Nation's Force-in-Readiness," said Col. Eric D. Cloutier, 24th MEU commanding officer. "As we lean into the future fight, expanding our reach and flexibility by utilizing platforms like HIMARS gives us the ability to facilitate maneuver and freedom-of-movement for friendly forces, and our allies and partners, while denying our adversaries the ability to do the same."

The HIMARS system allows a platoon to infiltrate contested environments, attack targets, and then depart without an enemy opportunity for engagement.

While the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have the majority of HIMARS vehicles, they are also in use by Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Romania and Jordan.

The Marine Corps' 2021 deployment cycle is the first use of HIMARS by an East Coast-based MEU.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
113K+
Followers
32K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marines#U S Marines#U S Marine Corps#Rocket Attack#Naval Forces#U S Marine Corps#Marine Expeditionary Unit#Atacms#The Oshkosh Corp#Nation#24th Meu#The U S Army#The Marine Corps#Himars Vehicles#Naval Vessels#Rockets#Munitions#Camp Lejeune#Friendly Forces#Attack Targets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Singapore
Related
Militarygovconwire.com

General Dynamics to Deliver 105 mm M724A2 Training Cartridges to Army

General Dynamics‘ (NYSE: GD) ordnance and tactical systems business will supply 105 mm M724A2 reduced-range training cartridges to the U.S. Army under a five-year, $49.3 million firm-fixed-price procurement contract. The Department of Defense said Wednesday Army Contracting Command will award individual orders that will determine contract work locations and funding.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

How Raytheon Is Delivering Laser Beams To The Battlefield

We talk with one of the company's top minds about its buggy-borne High Energy Laser Weapon System and the future of directed energy in combat. Modern Western militaries face a number of extremely difficult problems as they attempt to modernize rapidly aging armed forces’ equipment and tactics to confront rising threats. For the United States in particular, the services must field capabilities able to deter and if necessary, defeat China and Russia, while also maintaining an ability to rapidly commit forces to confront rogue state threats such as North Korea and Iran. On top of that, they must continue to service global commitments in a host of lower intensity conflicts and contingency scenarios. In trying to equip and sustain forces able to cover this extremely broad range of mission sets, two problems, in particular, are commonly faced in all of them.
Militaryarmy-technology.com

US Army takes delivery of eight robotic combat vehicle prototypes

The US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) has taken delivery of the fourth and final Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) (Medium) prototype. Last December, GVSC took delivery of four RCV (Light) prototypes. The first RCV-L was delivered to GVSC by the team of QinetiQ and...
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

US Army identifies two finalists for unmanned aircraft portion of RS SKO competition

The US Army is down to two finalist platforms for the unmanned aircraft competition portion of its Render Safe Sets, Kits, and Outfits (RS SKO) programme. The Teledyne FLIR Systems R80D SkyRaider and the InstantEye Robotics Mk-3 Gen4-HL Group 1 unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) are the finalists and the service is in source selection, an industry source told Janes on 26 May. The UAS competition is the ‘render safe’ part of RS SKO and is the only unmanned aircraft portion of the programme.
Aerospace & Defensearmy-technology.com

Russia’s Kalashnikov performs flight trials of Vikhr guided missiles

Russian manufacturer Kalashnikov has carried out the flight trials of Vikhr long-range anti-tank guided missiles at the Russian Ministry proving ground. The tests were conducted together with KBP, NTsV Mil&Kamov and the Aerospace Forces of Russia. Vikhr missiles are designed to destroy moving armoured vehicles, enemy fortifications, and low-speed air...
AccidentsDefense One

More Actions Expected After 2nd Investigation Into Deadly AAV Sinking

After a second Marine Corps investigation into command leadership in the wake of last year’s deadly amphibious assault vehicle accident, Commandant Gen. David Berger says he’s ready to talk to Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Harker about what actions and accountability to take. “I have a very clear picture right now,...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Marine Corps ends involvement in tank warfare

May 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marine Corps' deactivation of its celebrated 1st Tank Battalion officially ended its involvement with active-duty tanks. A ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Calif., last week marked the end. As part of Force Design 2030, a position paper released...
MilitaryStripe

Navy declares initial operational capability for JPALS

The U.S. Navy declared initial operational capability for the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) on May 4, signaling the system is ready to provide precision approach and landing capabilities to tactical carrier aircraft at sea in support of naval aviation operations worldwide. JPALS is a global positioning-based system...
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

Mission capable rates of USAF fighters rise in 2020, led by F-35A. F-15E’s mission capable rate declined.

The F-35A’s MC rates soared, and rates even improved for the F-15C, which the service is anxious to divest because of its age. The mission capable (MC) rate of the US Air Force (USAF) fighter fleet was far better in 2020, even with limitations imposed by the pandemic, than in 2019, Air Force Magazine reports. The F-35A’s MC rates soared, and rates even improved for the F-15C, which the service is anxious to divest because of its age. The F-15E’s MC rate declined, however.
Militarynavaltoday.com

US Navy orders portal jib cranes from Konecranes

Finnish cranes and lifting equipment company Konecranes has received its second portal jib order from the US Navy, worth $43.5 million. The order was booked in May 2021, with the jib scheduled for delivery to the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. This is a part of a deal announced in December...
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Huntington Ingalls Receives Navy UUV Order; Duane Fotheringham Quoted

Huntington Ingalls Industries has received an order from the U.S. Navy for two small unmanned underwater vehicles that have an open architecture design and a maximum endurance of 30 hours. The company said Tuesday it expects to deliver the REMUS 300 UUVs to the military service in mid-2022. Duane Fotheringham,...