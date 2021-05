One of the most common mistakes I see people make is overestimating their tax rate in retirement. This is important for a couple of reasons. First, as Roth 401(k) and 403(b) plans become more common, estimating your future tax rate is a big factor in deciding whether you should make Roth or pre-tax contributions. Second, your tax rate is used to estimate your after-tax retirement income in determining how much you need to save. Let's take a look at some of the reasons why your tax rate in retirement will probably be lower than you think: