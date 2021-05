AC Milan are one of the big Serie A clubs who are following Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori, according to a report. Milan fell to their fifth home league defeat of 2021 against Sassuolo on last month, and it was arguably the most damaging yet. Super sub and Primavera product Raspadori was the hero for Sassuolo, causing havoc when he came on and scoring twice in a matter of minutes to turn the game on its head allowing the Neroverdi to snatch the win.