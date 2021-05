Meet Rocket, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!. Rocket has been through several transitions in his life, so now he's looking for a place where he can get comfortable and let his true personality shine. He'll need a patient, understanding family that's willing to help him be his very best self. Rocket's favorite thing is playing fetch and he could chase tennis balls all day (his name really suits him when he's racing around the play yard!). He's a natural athlete, and would love to join his family for lots of walks and hikes.