Solving Last Mile Delivery Problems

While many small companies might think they can't afford these technologies in their logistics, that's not the case, even for companies with only a few trucks. Richelieu Hardware operates a two-truck fleet consisting of one five-ton and one 18-wheeler. Richelieu is based in Ottawa, Ontario, but its fleet operation challenges are by no means unique to Canada. In the U.S., for example, 1.2 million companies use trucks, and 90% of them operate six or fewer trucks. If these smaller companies have to compete with larger firms that have the IT budgets to support full-scale logistics, Internet of Things and analytics, it's easy to get discouraged.