newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Solving Last Mile Delivery Problems

By Santosh Pawar
legalreader.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother feature that a last mile delivery software solution offers is real-time tracking. This enables the shippers to track the status of their parcels using GPS technology. Last mile delivery is the transport of products from a distributing center to the final destination safely. The ultimate aim of last mile logistics is always to bring the packages to the customer as quickly, reliably and affordably as possible. The most common mistake that companies make when it comes to delivery of the goods is that they do not take necessary steps to track the shipment.

www.legalreader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Mile#Software Systems#Gps#Management Systems#Management Software#Logistics#Rfid#Quick Delivery#Tracking Systems#Efficient Routes#Real Time Parcel Tracking#Real Time Communication#Real Time Systems#Deliveries#Gps Technology#Real Time Tracking#Shipment Scheduling#Managing Inventory#Address
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Software
Related
Economyfoodlogistics.com

Redwood Launches Open Digital Logistics Platform

Redwood Logistics says it is the first to create logistics platform as a service (LPaaS), tapping an open platform to mix and match various partners and technology to create a seamless digital supply chain operation, custom to the individual company's preferences. This new method, springing off of software as a service (SaaS) strategies, creates a single cohesive supply chain despite using different partners and platforms.
Computer ScienceTechRepublic

Report: Low-code tech is the future for businesses and entrepreneurs

New low-code and no-code technologies make it easier to design and develop applications, Creatio says. As businesses continue to focus on digital transformation, embracing technology that can lower the barrier to entry is a critical strategy. A new report from the software company Creatio, "The State of Low-Code/No-Code 2021," highlights exactly how a move toward low-code/no-code tech has a role in this process, helping businesses simplify development and automate processes.
Small BusinessTechRepublic

IoT, AI, analytics and telematics can help small businesses improve their efficiency and bottom line

While many small companies might think they can't afford these technologies in their logistics, that's not the case, even for companies with only a few trucks. Richelieu Hardware operates a two-truck fleet consisting of one five-ton and one 18-wheeler. Richelieu is based in Ottawa, Ontario, but its fleet operation challenges are by no means unique to Canada. In the U.S., for example, 1.2 million companies use trucks, and 90% of them operate six or fewer trucks. If these smaller companies have to compete with larger firms that have the IT budgets to support full-scale logistics, Internet of Things and analytics, it's easy to get discouraged.
IndustryAviation International News

Automation Helpful in Flight Ops but Needs Improvement

Digital automation has proven to be an effective tool in business aviation flight operations, but there is still a way to go to make it an even more efficient system for operators, according to a panel of experts during an EBACE Connect session on Thursday. Bernhard Fragner, CEO and founder...
Personal Financefairfieldcitizenonline.com

Solve Insurance Problems with the Push of This Button

Everyone knows that bad things come in threes. That's why the week you get the flu, your clients will move up a deadline, and a pipe will break in your apartment. Wouldn't it be great if a magic button could take away problems with the snap of a finger?. That's...
RetailSouthlake Style

Customer Focused, Employee Centered, Technology Driven

We started from scratch to make billyGO a customer-focused, employee-centered, technology-driven business. Before we considered precisely how to do that, we gave a lot of thought to what is important to us and why. The result is a business philosophy that guides everything we do each day. It is based...
New York City, NYsmartcitiesworld.net

New York City plan to make last-mile freight delivery safe and sustainable

The City of New York has unveiled a plan to overhaul its freight systems with a view to making them best-in-class in operations and sustainability. Delivering New York – A Smart Truck Management Plan for New York City sets out to provide a blueprint for enhanced freight management with the goal of advancing New York’s economic vitality and quality of life.
Industryaithority.com

DropLoads Scales B2B Corporate Services to the Masses for Logistics Routes

DropLoads mobile app is making a name for itself in the logistics industry. Various innovations built into the app and the uniqueness of the DropLoads business model offer opportunities for companies and partners to scale and earn passive and aggressive income. The new dual interface allows corporations with current logistics...
Retailscmagazine.com

How Target baked security into a tech transformation, just in time

While many businesses struggled to stay in the black amid the pandemic, Target did not. The retail giant grew sales by a whopping $15 billion in 2020. But had the company not begun a technology transformation years prior, the surge in demand combined with the security ramifications could have been a disaster.
Businesstechweez.com

M-PESA-Amazon Integration Imminent, But It Solves One Part of The Problem

By now, most of us have been apprised of the plan between American e-commerce giant Amazon and Kenya’s leading telco Safaricom to strike a partnership that will see customers make payments via M-PESA while purchasing products from the platform. The announcement was made by Safaricom’s CEO Peter Ndegwa during the...
Technologyfleetequipmentmag.com

Podcast: How telematics can help in last mile delivery, with electric fleets, and more

The growth of the last mile delivery market and the ascendancy of electric trucks have rarely been out of the news for the past year. With that in mind, joining me in this episode of the Fleet Future podcast is Travis Hunt, business development manager for Ford Commercial Solutions. Our conversation focused on telematics, from how telematics can help electric vehicles succeed, to Ford’s recent announcement in March that it will be expanding Ford Telematics to serve all makes and models, not just Ford.
Industryatlantanews.net

Last Mile Delivery Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026: Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics, GEODIS, YTO Express

Latest added Global Last Mile Delivery Market research study by HTF MI offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Yusen Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Toll Holdings, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics, GEODIS, YTO Express, Expeditors International of Washington, SF Express, FedEx, ZTO Express, Hitachi Transport System, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Panalpina, Dachser, Nippon Express, XPO Logistics, GEFCO, China POST, STO Express, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), DSV, Agility & DB Schenker Logistics etc. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
Industryroguevalleymessenger.com

How Can You Improve Your Delivery Business?

This pandemic made us all understand how crucial delivery businesses are in society. Because of the limitations imposed by Covid-19, we are only permitted to leave our homes for legitimate purposes such as work, medication, and the purchase of essentials. We are no longer authorized to go on shopping sprees to purchase specific items or go straight to restaurants to enjoy our favorite meals.
Electronicsdronedj.com

Booming last-mile drone deliveries forecast to skyrocket post-COVID

The advent of COVID turbo-charged last-mile drone delivery activity had already been expanding before the pandemic’s arrival. Now, new research shows that expansion is poised to surge even more in coming years. Drone deliveries to rise 19% per year. According to business research firm Fact.MR, last-mile delivery activity is forecast...
Electronicssuasnews.com

Increasing Adoption of Aerial Delivery Drones Driving Autonomous Last-Mile Delivery Market: Fact.MR

Fact.MR’s recent research study on global autonomous last mile delivery market forecasts an impressive growth on the back of technological advancements in delivery systems. Demand for autonomous last mile delivery is skyrocketing with the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles for the delivery of products without any human intervention. The market is registering stellar projections with the increasing demand for aerial delivery drones.
Industryfinchannel.com

Why Proof of Delivery (POD) Matters for Your Business

Delivery is arguably the most crucial part of a goods shipment business. However, having lots of items to deliver in a day often increases the chances of a mix-up and consequently missed orders. For that reason, every delivery and logistics company must invest in reliable proof of the delivery (POD)...
Technologyautomationworld.com

Advances in Conveyance Technology

IIoT and Industry 4.0 are changing conveyance technology. Motor-driven roller conveyors that divide a line into separate zones can assist in moving products of different shapes and sizes along a common track. Other flexible solutions such as Beckhoff’s X-Planar can allow manufacturers to transport products as batches of one. Related...
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

7-Eleven Redefines Convenience With Half-Hour Delivery

Instacart and 7-Eleven have expanded their partnership to an additional 4,000 U.S. store locations, enabling the nation’s largest convenience retailer to offer half hour deliveries to roughly 60 million households. “7-Eleven strives to be the world’s leader in convenience, which means giving customers what they want, when, where and how...