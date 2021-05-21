newsbreak-logo
Legal Teams Realize Bigger Impact of Tech Adoption in 2021

By Matt Gould
legalreader.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal tech makes it possible for legal professionals to do more — and do it better — in far less time. Over the past year, organizations have executed company-wide technology consolidation, and many departments and industries have seen mass digital transformation. In the corporate legal space, adopted technologies not only simplify complex and high-risk workflows, and provide incredibly valuable data and analytics. They also support other parts of the company — from IT to HR and finance.

#Business Analytics#Analytics Solutions#Digital Technologies#A Cost Center#Value Center While#Legal Tech#Adoption#Corporate Legal Teams#Legal Professionals#Legal Departments#Businesses#End To End Solutions#Operational Efficiency#Valuable Insights#Industries
