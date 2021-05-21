Legal Teams Realize Bigger Impact of Tech Adoption in 2021

For operations and maintenance teams at colleges and universities across the United States, COVID-19 has presented a set of challenges with communications, safety and new protocols to follow. At my company, InterPro, we saw our higher ed clients increasingly relying on mobile tools for communications and notifications to meet new required standards and safety measures, especially while so many students and staff were off campus, working remotely. As higher ed prepares for a more “normal” 2021-2022 academic year with in-person classes resuming, here are some of the ways that facility management teams at colleges and universities are expected to continue to put these procedures and protocols in place.