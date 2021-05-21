Legal Teams Realize Bigger Impact of Tech Adoption in 2021
Legal tech makes it possible for legal professionals to do more — and do it better — in far less time. Over the past year, organizations have executed company-wide technology consolidation, and many departments and industries have seen mass digital transformation. In the corporate legal space, adopted technologies not only simplify complex and high-risk workflows, and provide incredibly valuable data and analytics. They also support other parts of the company — from IT to HR and finance.www.legalreader.com