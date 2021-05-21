newsbreak-logo
Restaurants

Caesars reopens Bacchanal Buffet

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace reopened this week for the first time since the shutdown more than a year ago. On Thursday, dancers greeted guests who were invited to the buffet, which recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation. It’s now open for dinner from 4-10 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Bacchanal Buffet...

