Caesars reopens Bacchanal Buffet

The first tender basil leaves taste like summer. Basil finds its way into many a spring and summer meal, like with Basil Buttermilk Soup and Coconut Basil Lemonade . This Basil Caesar Dressing is one way to stretch the basil enjoyment all season long. It keeps well in the fridge for several weeks and a little dollop goes a long way. Tart with lots of lemon and salty with anchovy paste and parmesan, this salad dressing wears many hats. Dip for crisp veggies, drizzle for grilled meats and fish, baked potato topper—these are some of the many uses for a flavor packed, vivid green sauce.