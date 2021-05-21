Caesars reopens Bacchanal Buffet

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Chef Pano I. Karatassos debuts his exclusive line of signature, curated cooking products imported from Greece titled “Chef Pano” at Natural Products Expo West Virtual 2021. The line, available nationwide, includes Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Crete, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Purple Olives from Kalamata, Green Olives from Chalkidiki, Forest Honey from Mount Olympus and Wild Thyme Honey form the Aegean Islands. Inspired by his grandmother who taught him the fundamentals of Greek cuisine, Chef Pano traveled throughout Greece to source each product. The nationwide availability of Chef Pano’s specialty Greek product line is the latest accomplishment for the Atlanta culinary scene pioneer – other recent successes include the publication of his debut cookbook, Modern Greek Cooking, and defeating Bobby Flay on The Food Network show, Beat Bobby Flay.