US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Greenland next week to seek cooperation as climate change rapidly transforms the Arctic, expanding roles for China and Russia, the State Department said Friday. The trip will come on the heels of his already announced visit to Iceland for an Arctic Council meeting where Blinken will hold his first meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov amid a range of tension between the two powers. Blinken will start the trip Sunday in Denmark, of which Greenland is an autonomous territory, two years after an unusual but bitter row when then-president Donald Trump said he wanted to buy the vast island. The top US diplomat will meet Greenland's full leadership on the stop Thursday in Kangerlussuaq, the sparsely populated island's main transport hub.